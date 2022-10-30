Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and more send 'love' to 24-year-old

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, who made her debut back in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, has indeed come a long way and has created her own space in the industry. Ananya has only featured in a few movies in her three years in showbiz. However, she has successfully made a place for herself in the big and glamorous world of Bollywood. Today, she celebrates her 24th birthday and her friends from the film industry have showered love on the Liger actress by sharing heartfelt notes, and cute pictures.

Suhana Khan, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with Ananya. She wrote: "Happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much." In it, Suhana and Ananya can be seen twinning in white outfits. Janhvi Kapoor shared Ananya's photo and wrote: "HBD Annie. @ananyapanday keep shining and being the life of the party. I hope you get everything you want this year once a cutie always a cutie."