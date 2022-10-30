Happy Birthday Ananya Panday: Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and more send 'love' to 24-year-old
Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student Of The Year 2, is celebrating her birthday today and many Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to wish her.
Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, who made her debut back in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, has indeed come a long way and has created her own space in the industry. Ananya has only featured in a few movies in her three years in showbiz. However, she has successfully made a place for herself in the big and glamorous world of Bollywood. Today, she celebrates her 24th birthday and her friends from the film industry have showered love on the Liger actress by sharing heartfelt notes, and cute pictures.
Suhana Khan, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with Ananya. She wrote: "Happy birthday to my big sis. I love you so much." In it, Suhana and Ananya can be seen twinning in white outfits. Janhvi Kapoor shared Ananya's photo and wrote: "HBD Annie. @ananyapanday keep shining and being the life of the party. I hope you get everything you want this year once a cutie always a cutie."
Ananya Panday birthday wishes
Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with Ananya from Orhan Awatramani's Halloween party and wrote: "Happiest Birthday to the funniest, prettiest and cutest girl. It's always a blast when you are around. Keep crackling you patakha." Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to collaborate with Ananya for Dream Girl 2 shared a still from their release date announcement video and wrote: "Happy Birthday A.P. (Not the best pic as it's a screen grab of our Dreamgirl 2 announcement. Should click more pics." Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and others also sent love to Ananya on social media
Ananya Panday's work front
On the work front, the actress will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh. She also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.
