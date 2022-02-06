Happy Birthday Angad Bedi: 5 times the actor proved to be a doting, uber cool dad to his kids Mehr and Guriq

A father’s role is important in a child’s life. From helping the baby take the first steps to show him the world with a new perspective, a father is required at every step of life. Interestingly, there are several cool fathers in B-town who are often seen winning hearts with their adorable chemistry with their kids. From Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid Kapoor, these doting dads have been dishing out major father goals to the fans. Interestingly, the list also includes Angad Bedi.

Married to Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi is a proud father of two kids, daughter Mehr and son Guriq. And being the doting father that he is, the Soorma star makes sure to spend quality time with his kids. From enjoying the beach time to their play date sessions, Angad’s heartwarming moments with Mehr and Guriq often make us go aww and are an absolute treat for the fans. Angad is all set to turn a year older today and while the Pink actor will be seen enjoying his special day with his loved ones, here’s a look at some of his adorable moments with his kids.

Painting lessons with Mehr

In this pic, Angad was seen enjoying a fun painting session with daughter Mehr. The actor was dressed in a blue T-shirt and had his face covered with paint. He was seen holding on to his little munchkin who was seen trying her hands at painting.

Playtime with Guriq

Angad was seen playing with his son Guriq. The father-son were seen enjoying each other’s company. Angad had captioned the video as, “Guriq Singh!!!!! Our lion king @guriqdhupiabedi #guriqsinghdhupiabedi #guriq pyaar naal you can call him Bedi Sahaab”.

A Day in Rain with Mehr

Angad Bedi has always been a protective father and this picture once again proves this. The pic featured the father-daughter duo stepping out on a rainy day. And while Angad and Mehr were seen enjoying the rain together, he made sure to cover his princess with an umbrella as he held her.

Dad and son moments

In this adorable pic, Angad is performing his father duties to perfection and it will make you go aww. The actor was seen holding Guriq in his arms and was feeding him milk with a bottle. The smile on Angad’s face spoke volumes about a father’s unconditional love for his kids.

Family time is important and Angad has proved it time and again. In this pic, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was seen enjoying his time in the pool with Neha, Mehr and Guriq. They are one happy family!

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi on being a father again: ‘Neha and I had discussed about having a sibling for Mehr’