Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: 10 moments that showcase his inspiring fitness journey

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today. He turns 66 years old, and if his birth year wasn’t on the record, there’s no way we would have been able to guess his age! We can all unanimously agree that Anil Kapoor is defying age with each passing year, and has a solid fitness routine that can give younger actors a run for their money. If you follow him on Instagram, you may already know that his feed is full of inspiring workout posts and videos of him sprinting, working out. On his 66th birthday, let’s take a look at some inspiring moments that give a glimpse of his fitness journey! Anil Kapoor’s training session with Yohan Blake

Anil Kapoor shared pictures of training with Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake. Sharing the snaps, Anil thanked Yohan for the memorable session, and wrote, “Thank you so much @yohanblake for being so inspiring, passionate & for coming and sharing your craft! It was lovely meeting you and truly one of my most memorable training sessions!” Prepping for Takht

In 2020, Anil Kapoor posted a video where he could be seen enjoying a run along with his trainer. In his caption, he mentioned that he has begun preparing for Karan Johar’s period drama Takht. “Takht Prep Mode on! #alwaysupforarun @karanjohar,”he wrote. Workout amid lockdown

The outbreak of Coronavirus was no excuse for Anil Kapoor to miss workouts. The actor kept his fitness game strong amid quarantine by working out at home. In a video shared by him, Anil Kapoor can be seen working out on the indoor cycling bike, under the guidance of his trainer. “Let’s keep moving ( indoors )! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer @marcyogimead is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit” he wrote. Anil Kapoor swears by yoga

Anil Kapoor celebrated World Yoga Day by sharing a picture that shows him performing asanas. In his caption, he emphasized the importance of Yoga, while also smartly promoting his movie JugJugg Jeeyo. He wrote, “Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga everyday! This is my advice so you can also #jugjuggjeeyo.” Post-workout pic with motivational message

Anil Kapoor often shares motivational posts and captions for his fans, wherein he stresses on the importance of working out and staying fit. In a post-workout picture shared by Anil Kapoor, he can be seen flaunting his biceps, and in the caption, he wrote, “Lockdown is compulsory. What you do with it is optional #hardworkpaysoff #persist.” Anil Kapoor’s fitness regime video

Anil Kapoor follows a strict fitness regime and a few months ago, he gave fans a sneak-peek into the ‘grind’. The video shows him starting his day by cycling, then working out in the gym, and also throwing darts to improve his focus. “The grind that comes before lights, camera and action,” he wrote. The inspiring video will leave you in awe of the actor and his self-discipline. Anil Kapoor sprinting at the beach

In a video shared by him, Anil Kapoor can be seen enjoying a run along the beach. He wrote that during lockdown, he dreamt of escaping to the beach, and now that he is finally here, his trainer made him sprint. “fitness always comes first...It’s not about the location but about the dedication...” he wrote. Anil Kapoor’s advice on fitness

During lockdown, Anil Kapoor shared a few post-workout pictures. He can be seen looking extremely fit and in shape. Sharing that he takes no supplements, he said that he and his trainer have been working on achieving this physique for 6 years. “Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again,” he wrote. Anil Kapoor sprints at Hyde Park, London

Anil Kapoor clearly doesn’t skip a single workout no matter where he is! When he was in London, he enjoyed a sprint at the Hyde Park. Sharing the video to motivate his fans, he wrote, “Back to sprinting! #HydePark.” Anil Kapoor’s workout before Diwali

Sharing this video of himself, Anil Kapoor wrote that he is working out ahead of Diwali, so that he can enjoy the festival to the fullest. “Working hard so I can Diwali hard!” read his caption. Here’s wishing Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday!

