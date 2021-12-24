Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others shower love on the actor

Anil Kapoor is one actor who is ageing like fine wine and his swag can make the young actors have a run for the money. The senior actor is turning 65 today and he has been showered with best wishes from fans across the world. The social media is abuzz with posts wishing Bollywood’s Mr India on his special day. This isn’t all. His family members also took to their respective social media handles and penned adorable notes for Anil Kapoor’s birthday.

Amid this, several celebs also took to social media to shower birthday love on the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress. Rhea Kapoor’s son in law Karan Boolani shared Anil's pic on social media and wrote, “Happy birthday @anilskapoor, hope you get time to take a break today and do the things you love. Your happiness matters a lot, today and always”. Varun Dhawan also shared some candid pics with Anil and captioned those as, “Happy birthday sir @anilskapoor. I have truly had the best time shooting Jug Jugg Jeyo with you. Your passion and dedication is an inspiration for us all. Can’t wait for people to see you take of the big screen again”.

Here’s a look at celeb wishes for Anil Kapoor:

Earlier, Anil’s daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had also penned a sweet birthday note for the actor and shared throwback pics on social media. She wrote, “Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!”

