  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Vicky & others shower love on legendary actor

As Anil Kapoor turned 64 today, several celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vaani Kapoor and other penned sweet message.
17234 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Vicky & others shower love on legendary actorHappy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Vicky & others shower love on legendary actor
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anil Kapoor has been on a roll lately. The senior actor, who had won millions of hearts with his negative role in Mohit Suri’s Malang early this year, is set to entertain the audience once again with his black comedy thriller AK vs AK with Anurag Kashyap. Clearly, his massive fan following has been enjoying a massive treat from the actor. So, when Anil turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans across the world.

Amid this, several celebrities also took to social media to shower love on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor. Rajkummar Rao shared a picture with Anil and wrote, “Happy birthday my fav Anil sir. Thank you for making me a part of your family and for always inspiring me with your dedication and work. Keep rocking sir and can’t wait to watch #AKvsAK tonight. I’m sure you have totally killed it in the film, like always”. Vaani Kapoor also shared a beautiful picture of the handsome actor and wrote, “Wishing one of the finest actors in Bollywood, Anil Kapoor sir a very happy birthday, may you continue to entertain us with your great talent in the years to come.”

Vicky Kaushal called Anil Kapoor a legend and wrote, “Happiest Birthday Sir! @anilskapoor.” Alia Bhatt has also shared a monochrome picture of the Mubarakan star and captioned it as, “Happy Birthday to the most incredible, talented, youngest & fittest of them all @anilskapoor” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Anil Kapoor’s birthday:

Talking about the work front, Anil is currently shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in Chandigarh.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday with Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast, Neetu Kapoor wishes her 'never ageing' co star

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners Complete List: Alia, Ranveer, Ayushmann to Bhumi, stars who bagged the black lady
Takht: Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal & others all set to begin shooting in February 2020? 
Amazon forest fires: Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and other stars show their concern
Takht: Karan Johar shares a sneak peek of the film's ensemble cast; WATCH
#HappyBrithdayPriyankaChopra: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene & others send out wishes to PeeCee
Ranveer Singh's FIRST LOOK in '83: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs are all praises for the star