Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Films, fitness and family, three things the 64 year old actor simply loves

Anil Kapoor began his journey as an actor back in the 1980s but the actor continues to grab our attention when he appears on the big screen. Today, it is not just Anil Kapoor's birthday but the actor's first Netflix film AK vs AK will also be hitting the small screens. From turning 64 to a movie release, Anil Kapoor has a whole lot of reasons to celebrate his year round the sun. And while the reasons are plenty, films, fitness and his love for his family will always be one of the top reasons to celebrate any occasion.

Today, as Anil Kapoor celebrates his 64th birthday we decided to look back at the actor's love for films, fitness and family.

Getting Filmy

Anil Kapoor began his showbiz journey back in the 80s and gave the audiences several films and characters that he is well remembered for over the years. From Tezaab, Beta and Mr India to Taal, Pukar and most recently Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor has slowly and steadily captured the hearts of millions via his characters and performances. Be it his activist avatar in Nayak or to the fun loving and quirky Majnu Bhai in Welcome, Anil Kapoor's indelible impression on the hearts of his fans is simply impressive.

Currently, Anil Kapoor is working on Jug Jugg Jeeyo and even gave a box office hit earlier this year with Malang. When asked about how he manages to seamlessly work with the new crop of actors, writers and directors, Anil Kapoor had once told Filmfare, "I don’t want to get into this ‘old’ and ‘new’ discussion. It makes me sound dated. I don’t think about these things nor do I analyse them. I take things as they come. It’s organic. You just have to move with the times. Be it professionally or personally. But when you move with the times, it doesn’t mean you forget your old friends and colleagues."

All things fitness

In the last couple of years, the senior actor has emerged as one of the fittest actors in the industry. From working out like a beast to even running on the beach, Anil Kapoor is one fitness freak. Making 64 looks super young, the actor has also managed to grab eyeballs and become meme-worthy for his love for fitness. One look at his Instagram and you would know Anil's dedication towards staying fit and healthy. Whether he is casually flexing his muscles or working out on leg day, Anik Kapoor definitely motivates many to take their health seriously.

In fact, the actor had also recently opened up on his Achilles’ tendon issue. He had written, "I had been suffering from a Achilles’ tendon issue for over 10 years.... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping...without any surgery." Check out his post below:

A doting father and husband

Apart from his undying love for food, Anil Kapoor also is a staunch family man. From being a doting father to his three kids , Rhea and Harshvardhan to a loving husband to Sunita Kapoor, the Kapoor's more often than not dish out family goals on social media.

With Sonam Kapoor staying in London with husband Anand Ahuja, the father-daughter duo often dedicate Instagram posts to each other and it is all things adorable. As for wife Sunita Kapoor, she may not be too active on social media but whenever she does share adorable photos with Anil Kapoor it leaves friends and fans calling them a match made in heaven.

Here's wishing Anil Kapoor a very happy birthday!

