Happy Birthday, Anil Kapoor: When Fighter star gave HILARIOUS comeback to netizens trolling him for body hair

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor has carved out an identity for himself in the industry by featuring in remarkable films including Welcome, Biwi No. 1, and many more. Lately, the actor has created immense buzz with his latest project, Animal, and with his next venture, Fighter, which will hit the big screen early next year.

On the personal front, Anil Kapoor celebrates his 67th birthday today, December 24. As the actor turns a year older, let’s look back at the time when he gave a befitting response to trolls who mocked him for his body hair. Read on to find out what he said.

On Anil Kapoor’s 67th birthday, let’s look back at how he shut trolls up

Apart from possessing some unblemished acting skills, Anil Kapoor is also renowned for his strong and opinionated nature. As the actor turns a year older today, here is a flashback of the time when he reacted to trolls who made fun of him for his body hair.

During his appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show earlier, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star shut down trolls and said, “Aaj main mundan kar ke aaya hoon, aapke show par. Aaj kal transplant bahut chal raha hai, jis ko baal chahiye... le lo." (Today, I came on your show after shaving my body. A lot of people are getting the transplant done nowadays, so whosoever needs hair can take it.)

Work front of Anil Kapoor

The actor was recently seen in the film Animal, which had a theatrical release on December 1 and turned out to be a massive box office success. Apart from Anil Kapoor, the movie also featured actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

Up next, Kapoor will be seen in the highly anticipated Fighter, which will also star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter will hit the big screens on January 25 of next year. Apart from its lead actors, the film will also feature Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

