Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Veteran actor showered with heartfelt wishes from fans as he turns 65

Anupam Kher is on cloud nine today and he has all the reasons to feel so. After all, the veteran actor has turned 65 and has fabulously celebrated his special day with Hollywood star Robert De Niro. Anupam had shared a beautiful video from his birthday celebration wherein he was seen cutting the cake with the legendary actor. While ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ actor enjoyed a wonderful in the Big Apple, he was also showered with best wishes from across the world.

To note, Anupam, who has worked in over 500 films in his career of over three decades, enjoys a massive fan following. He has won millions of hearts with his stupendous acting prowess in movies like Saaransh, A Wednesday, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara etc. So, on his special day, fans had inundated the micro-blogging site Twitter with best wishes for the legendary actor. Calling Anupam an incredible star, a user wrote, “Happy Birthday Sir”. Another user tweeted, “An exceptional actor, outstanding speaker, a poet and an inspiration for all! Wishing the always smiling, positive and par excellence actor @AnupamPKher on his Birthday. Have a wonderful year ahead Kher Sir!”

Take a look at fans best wishes for Anupam Kher:

An exceptional actor, outstanding speaker, a poet and an Inspiration for all! Wishing the always smiling, positive and par excellence actor @AnupamPKher on his Birthday. Have a wonderful year ahead Kher Sir! #HappyBirthdayAnupamKher pic.twitter.com/gsJSVahJ6q — Arvind Subramanian (@arvisubramaniam) March 7, 2020

Wish You A Very Happy Birthday @AnupamPKher SirMany Many Happy Returns Of The Day God Bless You Keep Shinning#HappyBirthdayAnupamKher #Happybirthday pic.twitter.com/eUSMM05cuB — The Real Gabbar Rahul Official (@RealGabbar25) March 7, 2020

Happy birthday sir may this day bring a lot of joy, happiness and love in your life.#HappyBirthdayAnupamKher @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/BGumnOofgt — Devansh Prateek (@PrateekDevansh) March 7, 2020

Happy birthday Anupam kher sir.....you are incredibly talented #happybirthdayanupamkher sir pic.twitter.com/0p7FjBrt4I — BeingPotterhead (@BeingPotterhea1) March 7, 2020

#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai for me when I met you first time in delhi after your play “Mera Wo matlab nahi tha” Wishing you a very happy birthday @AnupamPKher sir. Always stay blessed and healthy #HappyBirthdayAnupamKher pic.twitter.com/2f58547ubk — Ashish Mishra (@Mashish1303) March 7, 2020

Wishing U a Very Very Happy birthday versatile & Phenomenal actor @AnupamPKher Sir.....#HappyBirthdayAnupamKher pic.twitter.com/kNVeEb2Vk6 — Zabirhussain0786 (@Zabirhussain071) March 7, 2020

Talking about the work front, Anupam has given some incredible performances in Hotel Mumbai, The Accidental Prime Minister etc. While his last onscreen performance was 2019 release The Accidental Prime Minister, his performance as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was well appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

