Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Veteran actor showered with heartfelt wishes from fans as he turns 65

As Anupam Kher turns a year older today, the veteran actor has been inundated with best wishes from his fans on social media
2027 reads Mumbai
Anupam Kher is on cloud nine today and he has all the reasons to feel so. After all, the veteran actor has turned 65 and has fabulously celebrated his special day with Hollywood star Robert De Niro. Anupam had shared a beautiful video from his birthday celebration wherein he was seen cutting the cake with the legendary actor. While ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ actor enjoyed a wonderful in the Big Apple, he was also showered with best wishes from across the world.

To note, Anupam, who has worked in over 500 films in his career of over three decades, enjoys a massive fan following. He has won millions of hearts with his stupendous acting prowess in movies like Saaransh, A Wednesday, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara etc. So, on his special day, fans had inundated the micro-blogging site Twitter with best wishes for the legendary actor. Calling Anupam an incredible star, a user wrote, “Happy Birthday Sir”. Another user tweeted, “An exceptional actor, outstanding speaker, a poet and an inspiration for all! Wishing the always smiling, positive and par excellence actor @AnupamPKher on his Birthday. Have a wonderful year ahead Kher Sir!”

Take a look at fans best wishes for Anupam Kher:

Talking about the work front, Anupam has given some incredible performances in Hotel Mumbai, The Accidental Prime Minister etc. While his last onscreen performance was 2019 release The Accidental Prime Minister, his performance as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was well appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

