Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: When actor revealed his mantra of survival in Bollywood

In a career spanning over three decades, Anupam Kher has not only made a mark in Bollywood but also established himself in Hollywood. His impressive work is enough to speak volumes about his versatility as an actor. The veteran actor has worked in all kinds of genres and given an incredible list of over 500 movies to the audience. On Anupam Kher’s birthday, we got our hands over a beautiful story wherein the legendary actor had revealed his mantra of survival in Bollywood.

His secret of survival over the decades exists in his knack at identifying with the youth. Speaking to IANS in 2021, Anupam had said, "I always see myself in the new people. That is why I understand them. I try to be kind and compassionate to them. I came to this city on the 3rd of June, 1981, which is 40 years back. This is a very dignified bald look. To come at a time in the early '80s, when half my hair was coming out from here and from there, and I was so thin that I could see through a keyhole with both my eyes! At that time, to dare to be an actor in cinema was unheard of.”

The actor revealed that what kept him going was that he was a gold medallist from drama school. He shared that his early struggle was tough, and hoped no one ever has to go through it. He added that time has changed and now there are so many avenues including TV shows, casting offices, casting directors. “Back then, it was unheard of. People would tell me, 'Why don't you become a writer or an assistant director? An actor? You don't have hair!'," he had recalled.

To note, Anupam Kher made his acting debut with Aagman in 1982, however, rose to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's Saaraansh in 1984. The stellar performance won him many laurels. From Aiyaary to A Wednesday, Anupam gave many memorable and blockbuster films and even became the recipient of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. The actor is once again set to entertain his audience with his upcoming film Uunchai. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

