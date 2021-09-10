Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: 5 times the filmmaker made an appearance on screen

Anurag Kashyap is known for making gritty, dark, and realistic films. Anurag started his career with yet unreleased ‘Paanch’ and followed it up with mighty appreciated ‘Black Friday’. One of the biggest commercial breakthroughs in his filmography came with Dev D, which starred Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin in the leading parts. Going ahead, Anurag directed films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, Choked, and Manmarziyaan amongst others. One of the lesser-known facts about the director is that he has acted in several films across genres and languages. His latest full-fledged role was in AK vs AK, which also starred Anil Kapoor in the leading part.

Here are 5 onscreen appearances of Anurag Kashyap

AK vs AK

Anurag Kashyap played himself in this metafilm directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. He played a hyper version of himself as a filmmaker who aims to create a real-life thriller by kidnapping Anil Kapoor’s daughter . Anurag got appreciation for his realistic performance and comic timing.

Akira

In the thriller directed by prolific filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Anurag played the role of a cop, who happens to be the lead antagonist of the film. Akira starred in the leading part.

Luck By Chance

Several people from the film fraternity made an appearance in this debut film of Zoya Akhtar. Anurag played the role of a writer who is in conflict with the updated draft of his script by the producer played by .

Happy New Year

In the mighty successful film directed by Farah Khan, Anurag played a cameo alongside Vishal Dadlani as a judge. The film was led by , , Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan, and Boman Irani.

Shagird

In the crime thriller directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anurag Kashyap played the role of antagonist Bunty Bhaiya opposite Nana Patekar.

