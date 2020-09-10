  1. Home
Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: Taapsee Pannu, daughter Aaliya & others wish the filmmaker on his 48th birthday

Today, as Anurag Kashyap celebrates his birthday, Taapsee Pannu and other stars wished the director on social media.
As filmmaker Anurag Kashyap celebrates his 48th birthday today, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap was one of the first ones to wish the filmmaker on social media. While she took to social media to wish daddy on his birthday, Aaliyah posted two pictures on her Instagram stories to wish him and alongside the photos, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. Love you and miss you so much.”  Later, Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with Anurag in Manmarziyaan, took to Instagram to pen a note for her ‘punching bag’.

Sharing a photo with the birthday boy, Taapsee’s note read, “Happy Birthday to my official punching bag! But u r taking the bag part literally so this birthday I wish you become the yoga mat soon..”  Right in the morning, when fans of the Bombay Velvet actor trended #HappyBirthdyCharsiAnurag on Twitter on the occasion of his birthday, the filmmaker, known for his epic replies to trolls, thanked one of the users for the trend as he wrote, “Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag”

After Rhea Chakraborty got arrested, Anurag Kashyap made headlines when he shared screenshots of the conversation that he had with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager three weeks before his demise. Taking to Twitter, Anurag shared the chats with SSR’s manager, and he revealed the reason behind not signing Sushant for any of his films.

Check out the post here:

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Haappy Birthday Sir! Ek chotta role milega kya

