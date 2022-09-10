Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: When director revealed why a Gangs Of Wasseypur universe is not possible

Anurag Kashyap has completed another year round the sun and the filmmaker turns 50 today. The director has given India some of its landmark films like the two Gangs Of Wasseypur movies, Black Friday, Dev D, Manmarziyan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Mukkabaaz and more. His last theatrical release was Dobaaraa, which was received well critically. The filmmaker has also produced some very iconic films and has aced in making edgy cinema. He worked as an assistant for Sriram Raghavan and Ram Gopal Varma in the course of his movie journey and has made a niche for himself.

In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, ahead of his last release Dobaaraa, Anurag was informed that audiences wanted him to create a universe of the characters from Gangs Of Wasseypur. The prolific director explained why it was not possible to make one. He said, "The studio won't be able to do it. It is very difficult. The way the film is projected by the studio; A film that has worked so much. And the way we are working for the industry is that you sell your movie to yourself. Viacom made the movie and sold it to Colors. Now they claim that they didn't make the money and Colors is making the money. So who's company is Colors? For them, Gangs Of Wasseypur is still in a loss. 2 film made for Rs. 16.5 crores is still in a loss of Rs. 8 crores according to them. Richa Chadda was paid 2 lakhs. Huma Qureshi was paid 75 thousand. Some actors got paid 50 thousand. No one made much money on the film. Only the studio did. I have asked them to come and show the profits. How can I make a sequel to a flop film? The studio has cheated its creators and actors and everyone involved in the film. Since the IP is shared, even I don't let them do anything with it although they want to exploit it a lot. It was everyone's first film. Everyone struggled a lot. The film could not be made at the cost at which we made it. I exhausted my father's goodwill to make that film. The studio treated us unfairly and exploited us. I cannot go to them and ask them to do a film for me. I have given you value, 10 times as much for nothing, because we were passionate to make the film. In today's time, you can't fool the public. If Colors is making the money, where is it going? Till the actors themselves don't come to me to do another film, I won't do it and won't let anyone do it because exploitation is something I just don't stand for."