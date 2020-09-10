Happy Birthday Anurag Kashyap: When director's epic Gangs of Wasseypur 'totally destroyed' his filmmaking life

Anurag Kashyap's style of storytelling is often defined as new age and raw. Read on to know why he feels destroyed by his most successful film.

Anurag Kashyap has completed another year round the sun and the filmmaker turns 47 today. While he has been at the centre of multiple controversies off late and going head-to-head with , the filmmaker stays true to his stand. However, over the years, it is Anurag's work that has spoken louder than any of the social media controversies he has found himself in. Anurag may not have had a big screen release after 2018's Manmarziyaan, but the director entertained us during this lockdown with films like Netflix's Choked and a short in Ghost Stories.

However, if you ask any die-hard Anurag Kashyap fan to list down three top films by the filmmaker, it would definitely feature Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday or Dev D. Apart from these three films, Anurag has given the audiences new experiences on the big screen ever since he began his career. His style of storytelling is often defined as new age and raw and he has stayed true to it. In fact, considered as Anurag's best film to date, Gangs of Wasseypur, was featured on "The Guardian list of 100 Best Films of the 21st century."

The two-part crime drama has achieved a cult status over the years and is loved by millions. Featuring on the prestigious list at 59, Anurag's film was described as, "Mammoth two-part Indian crime film that’s a long, long way from Bollywood. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, this is conceived on a giant scale, as generations of three gangster families fight for supremacy over the course of half a century. Stylish, visceral film-making, violent and hard-hitting, it’s got a valid claim to be India’s answer to The Godfather."

Totally Destroyed

Anurag Kashyap was mighty surprised and humbled by this feature. But the filmmaker has often claimed that he has found it difficult to break away from his own brilliance. Did you know that GoW almost never got made. "Gangs of wasseypur is a film that people did not believe in. I have been wanting to make this film for quite sometime. People asked me why I wanted to work on this film and not something like Dev D which was a success. So it almost did not get made," he once told PTI back in 2012.

However, since the film's release and its eventual success, Anurag has felt differently about GoW. After the film featured on The Guardian's list, he had tweeted, "P.S. this is also is that film of mine that totally destroyed my filmmaking life by the expectations it sets from me as a filmmaker and has been continuously so, and I have forever been trying to break away from it. Hopefully someday that will happen."

Yes, we too cannot wait for Anurag 2.0 to weave his magic on the big screen again.

Here's wishing Anurag Kashyap a very happy birthday!

