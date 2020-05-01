Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 characters of the actress prove that she is like every millennial girl

Anushka Sharma, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. And these characters prove why she is popular among the millennials.

! The name itself speaks everything about the actress. She is an actress who doesn’t need an introduction. The bubbly actress made her debut with Yash Raj Films Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2010 and has successfully proved her mettle in her career spanning over ten decades. Not just she has got the millions of fans across the world drooling over her stunning looks, vivacious personality and impeccable acting prowess, but Anushka has proved that she is the powerhouse of talent time and again.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has not just established herself as an A-lister actress, but she is also a successful producer and an entrepreneur. And guess what, Anushka has managed to taste gallons of success in every feat she touched. Interestingly, the diva is also known for her versatility and she makes sure to present something new to the table every time she hits the silver screen. But what captivates everyone’s attention is the way she chooses her character which is relatable for every millennial girl in a different way and it manages to stay with us forever. So as Anushka turns a year older today, here are five best performance which every millennial girl can relate to.

Taani from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Anushka certainly took a big leap of faith after she decided to make her debut opposite in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Despite having the King of Romance in front of her, the diva managed to leave a mark on the silver screen with her performance as Taani. Anushka played the role of a simple girl yet bubbly and vivacious girl, who had always believed in fairy tale romance. Although an unfortunate mishappening does leave her depressed, she does have the belief of true love in her intact and finds her solace in dance.

Shruti Kakkar from Band Baaja Baaraat

This movie might have made the then debutant an overnight star but Anushka aka Shruti Kakkar had her own charm. She was a smart girl who had her goals set and wanted to be an ace wedding planner. She was quirky, ambitious, knew her business well and always aimed for perfection. Shruti was a typical career oriented woman who aces the art of handling every situation quite maturely. Yes! Feelings do matter for her, but not at the cost of her self respect.

Akira Rai from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

When Anushka played the role of the 21-year-old fearless and bindaas Akira in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, she had my heart forever. She is the girl who has high dreams and she doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for achieving her goals. Certainly, the sky is the limit for her. In the movie, Akira is a quest to make a documentary on The Man Who Cannot Die (Samar Anand, which was played by Shah Rukh Khan). And the audacious young woman was up for all the challenges to be with Samar. Although she does develop feelings for Samar, she decides to move on with her career after realizing that he can’t have him ever.

Farah Ali from Dil Dhadakne Do

Anushka Sharma once again won a million hearts when she played the role of Farah Ali in 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do. She once again managed to carve a niche for herself in the movie which featured several brilliant actors like Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Jonas, etc. The diva played the role talented dancer in Dil Dhadakne Do who is in love with a handsome, rich but aimless man (Kabir played by Ranveer). While Kabir has been wondering what to do in his life, Farah appeared to be a strong headed woman who had the courage to follow her dream and works hard for it. Although Farah belonged to a traditional Muslim family, she chose to break the orthodox norms and become an independent woman.

Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Anushka Sharma certainly proved her mettle all over again after she portrayed the role of Alizeh in ’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After all, it did strike the right chord with everyone. Not just she looked stunning playing a carefree young girl, Anushka also portrayed all the complex emotions of Alizeh with utmost perfection. Alizeh has been a typical millennial girl who has been finding her escape in the chaotic world post her break up and finds her happy space in her friend Ayaan (played by ). She is the perfect example of broken but beautiful and holds a storm beneath her happiest smiles. And when Ayaan falls in love with her, she is scared to lose her friendship with him due to the complications of a relationship.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×