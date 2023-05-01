Happy Birthday, Anushka Sharma: 5 heartwarming pictures of her and Vamika that speak volumes about their bond

Anushka Sharma may have managed to impress the audience with her top-notch acting skills but her role as the coolest mother to Vamika is all things priceless. Anushka and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and the couple welcomed their first baby girl in January 2021. Since their daughter Vamika's arrival, the most loved couple in town is enjoying every bit of parenthood. The couple keeps sharing adorable glimpses of Vamika on social media without revealing her face. On Anushka's birthday today, let's take a look at her precious and heartwarming moments with her little one which proves their unconditional bond.

1. Birthday love

In January this year, Anushka and Virat's munchkin celebrated her second birthday. On the special occasion, the actress posted an aww-dorable picture with her baby girl. Virat captured the mother-daughter duo in a playful moment. The candid picture truly looked beautiful. Anushka was seen holding her in her arms while the star kid was seen planting kisses on her mommy's cheek.

2. Set diaries

Anushka recently returned to the sets post welcoming her daughter. While she was shooting for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata, she took Vamika along with her. The actress often travels with her daughter whenever Virat is busy with his tournaments. During her shoot in Kolkata, she took Vamika to Kalighat temple. She shared the picture on Instagram in which she was seen sporting a mask and holding Vamika in her arms. The picture flaunts their love for each other.

3. Mother-daughter goals

This picture of Anushka and Vamika is all heart. Even though Vamika's face is hardly visible, the picture speaks volumes about their bond. The actress flashed her million-dollar smile while enjoying a sweet moment with her munchkin. Anushka dropped this picture back in 2021 on the occasion of Ashtami.

4. Girls on vacation

After the couple welcomed their daughter, they jetted off to London for some time. Virushka celebrated Vamika's 6-month birthday in the UK. Anushka posted a picture with her daughter in which they were seen enjoying nature amid lush greenery. While mommy and daughter enjoyed the view, daddy cool Virat captured the picture-perfect moment.

5. Happy puppies

Anushka and Virat hardly share their daughter's pictures on social media but whenever they do, they make sure to leave the fans in awe. Last year, Anushka shared a glimpse of Vamika's first birthday party. They hosted the party in South Africa. The actress took to her Instagram story and dropped a happy picture with her baby girl. The gorgeous mother-daughter duo twinned in white as they celebrated the special occasion. Anushka and Vamika looked all things cute and happy in the picture.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli loses cool as a fan looking for selfie breaches security, gets too close to Anushka Sharma; Watch