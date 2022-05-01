Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 times the actress proved that she’s a doting mommy to Vamika

Anushka Sharma just turned a year older today, on the 1st of May. The actress is celebrating her 34th birthday today. In her years in showbiz, Anushka has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen in films like NH10, Zero, Pari, and more. Not only that, she has also backed worthy content with the production company Clean Slate Filmz which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. However, on this special occasion, we are going to look at one of the most important roles she has ever played in her life: that of a mother to Vamika.

Anushka and her hubby Virat Kohli embraced parenthood last year, as they welcomed their first child Vamika, on the 11th of January, 2021. In the past year, Anushka has proved time and again that she is a doting mother to her daughter. Don’t believe us? Take a look at these five instances:

Anushka Sharma is a doting mom to Vamika:

1. Taking a break from films

Right before, during, and after the birth of Vamika, Anushka took a break from films to sincerely welcome the next beautiful phase of her life. Each parent knows what’s best for their children, and Anushka did what she deemed right, without an iota of doubt in her mind. The last film she featured in was Zero, in 2018. She will be soon seen in Chakda Xpress after a gap of four years.

2. Exiting Clean Slate Filmz to balance work and mommy duties

Recently, Anushka announced that she is exiting her production company Clean Slate Filmz as being a mother had made her rebalance her life. “Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting!” Anushka wrote in her announcement. It shows that the young mommy is willing to take difficult but important decisions for the benefit of her daughter.

3. Protecting her daughter’s identity

Anushka and Virat have taken a conscious decision to not reveal their toddler’s face to the world yet. They have requested media to kindly not click or publish any photos of their daughter on social media, as they might not believe in drawing unwanted attention from people to their child, who’s too young to grasp the workings of celebrity culture. Anushka also wrote a note thanking the media for keeping their request.

4. Sharing glimpses of Vamika every now and then

Although Virushka does not reveal Vamika’s face, they do share adorable glimpses of their daughter every now and then, so that their millions of fans can shower the little one with love, good wishes, and blessings.

5. Being a supermom

Anushka Sharma is no less than a supermom! From taking care of and spending time with Vamika, to training in cricket for Chakda Xpress and going on shoots, to making for Virat – Anushka dons all hats perfectly and it’s extremely inspiring.

Team Pinkvilla wishes Anushka Sharma a very happy birthday!

