Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: After embracing parenthood with Virat Kohli, 5 times her radiant glow bowled us

As Anushka Sharma turns a year older today, here’s a look at some of her stunning post pregnancy pics which will leave you in awe of her beauty.

is among the most loved actresses in Bollywood for a reason. The actress has garnered a massive fan following in her career of over 12 years with her stunning looks, acting prowess, and versatility. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has proved her mettle time and again on the silver screen. Be it playing a simple girl next door in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi or being ‘fearless Farah’ in Dil Dhadakne Do or being a demon in Pari and many more, Anushka made sure to give each role her best shot and won hearts with her performance.

Interestingly, not just on the professional front, but Anushka has also been making the headlines on her personal front as well. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress has been happily married to ace cricketer Virat Kohli for over three years now and they always dish out major relationship goals. But this isn’t all. Anushka also embraced motherhood for the first time as she welcomed her daughter Vamika earlier this year. Motherhood is one of the most beautiful phases in a woman’s life and Anushka has been beaming with happiness with this new phase in her life. Not just that, she has been enjoying her time with her little princess, and her post-pregnancy glow has been winning hearts. So, as the new mommy is celebrating her first birthday with Vamika, we bring to you some of her best post-pregnancy pics:

Anushka can’t take eyes off Vamika and we can’t get enough of her flawless smile

Months after Vamika was born, Virat treated fans with a beautiful pic of the mother-daughter duo wherein they were seen sharing an adorable moment. In the photo, Anushka was seen holding her little princess in her arms. Needless to say, it was one of heartwarming pic that made everyone go aww.’

Anushka’s smile surely touches the darkest corners of one’s heart

Anushka Sharma has an infectious smile and there are no second thoughts about it. And watching her in one frame with Virat is surely a treat for the fans. The next pic was an adorable click of the power couple wherein they were sharing a happy moment while celebrating two months of parenthood together. Virat was seen hugging his ladylove who was all smiles while posing for the camera. She looked cute in her white and blue striped shirt and pyjamas with floral print.

A sun-kissed beauty

Anushka Sharma took the social media by a storm when she shared a stunning sun-kissed click. In the pic, she was seen enjoying the spring sun lying on a couch and looked beautiful in her icy blue coloured jacket and denims. Her radiant glow was truly unmissable in the pic.

Love is forever in the air for Virushka

One can never get over Virat and Anushka’s mushy romance and they do ace the art of lighting up every moment. And their recent pic is once again winning hearts. The new parents were enjoying a happy moment together. While Virat looked dapper in his casual t-shirt and cap, it was Anushka’s radiant glow that stole the show.

Back in action with a new zeal

Months after embracing motherhood for the first time, Anushka had returned to work with new zeal and shared a pic of herself from the vanity van. In the monochromatic pic, she was seen getting her hair and make up done while reading the script. Although the Dil Dhadakne Do actress didn’t divulge the details about her project the intense look on her face and the glow made it evident that she is ready to take on the field.

