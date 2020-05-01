Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Fans shower the Pari star with love and good wishes as she turns 32

Anushka Sharma turns a year older today and as she steps into another year of her life, fans have been pouring in wishes for her on social media. Here’s how the Pari star is being showered with love on social media.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and for Bollywood stars, they become even more memorable due to their loved ones and fans. Speaking of this, actress is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and has turned a year older. The gorgeous Pari star is known for her stellar acting prowess and sense of style. Every time Anushka steps on the red carpet, she steals the show with her confidence and panache. Even her photos with hubby Virat Kohli manage to break the internet.

As she turns a year older, fans have been pouring in love for her on social media. The diva has been spending time at home amid Coronavirus lockdown and often drops photos of her and hubby Virat. From playing board games to chilling together, Anushka and Virat have been painting social media red with their love-filled photos. And yet, fans keep wanting to see more of the actress. As she turned a year older, Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma took to social media and shared cute throwback photos of her.

Not just this, he penned note for his sister on her special day. On the other hand, since last night, fans have been wishing the PK actress on social media and have trended, ‘Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma’ for her. A fan wrote, “My fav Anushka starrer is her debut film #RNBDJ .She appeared very confident against a veteran like SRK in her film. Her dance moves in the movie were also best.The way she performed in the intense scenes was more than awesome for a new comer like her. #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma.”

Check out Fans wishes for Anushka Sharma on her birthday:

My fav Anushka starrer is her debut film #RNBDJ .She appeared very confident against a veteran like SRK in her film. Her dance moves in the movie were also best.The way she performed in the intense scenes was more than awesome for a new comer like her.#HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma — (@aliaatard) May 1, 2020

Happy birthday @AnushkaSharma you will always be my inspiration. Keep spreading the positivity as u always do #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma — Roshni (@roshkarki18) May 1, 2020

Happiest birthday to an amazing person, who inspire millions and never hesitates to say what's right

Thank you for all you've done for mankind and animal life @AnushkaSharma #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma — Swastika (@_swastika11_) May 1, 2020

Hope your birthday is as wonderful and extraordinary as you are.@AnushkaSharma#HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma — Devesh saini (@Deveshsaini95) May 1, 2020

Wish you very happy b'day. You are an inspiration for us The most beautiful and hardworking women in Bollywood. @AnushkaSharma #HappyBirthdayAnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/vQWMuQGaVC — Akanksha khobragade (@imAKhobragade) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, amid Coronavirus lockdown, Anushka is expected to celebrate her special day with her family and husband, Virat. Last year, Anushka travelled to Bengaluru where Virat was playing IPL matches for RCB. The couple had a sweet birthday celebration that was kept very private. On the work front, Anushka is all set for her debut web series Paatal Lok. She is the producer of the same and it is all set to premiere on May 15, 2020. The trailer will be launched on May 5.

