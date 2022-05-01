Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others send love to the actress

Anushka Sharma celebrates her 34th birthday today. The actress made her debut with the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with Shah Rukh Khan and has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. On the occasion of her birthday, her wishes have been pouring in for the Band Baaja Baaraat actress. While wishes from fans continue to storm the internet, her Bollywood colleagues and friends too have been pouring in wishes for her. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and others penned lovely wishes for the actress on social media.

Kareena shared a sweet wish for Anushka on her Instagram and wrote: "Happy birthday fellow mommy, stay beautiful @anushkasharma." Anushka's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with the actress and wrote: "Happy Birthday. Wishing you the biggest slice of happy today and always." On the other hand, Alia Bhatt also wished Anushka and wrote: "Happy birthday gorgeous." Vicky Kaushal also sent love to the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress on social media. He wrote: "Happy birthday @anushkasharma. Wishing you all the love and happiness."

Arjun Kapoor wished Anushka Sharma in a unique way by recreating her photo. Sharing it on his social media handle, he captioned it: “Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India’s very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paude! Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in her upcoming sports film Chakda Xpress. This marks the return of the Sui Dhaaga star to films after 2018. Her last film was Aanand L. Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

