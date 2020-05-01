Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor & others shower love on the PK star

Anushka Sharka turned a year older today and as she steps into another year of life, her colleagues wished her on social media. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others penned sweet wishes for PK star.

Actor turned a year older today. The star of films like PK, Pari, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Baaja Baaraat and more is extremely popular across the nation and in Bollywood. Anushka shares a great bond with many Bollywood stars and hence, on her birthday most of the stars poured in love for her on social media. While fans have been wishing the star since last night, many are waiting to see how hubby Virat Kohli celebrates wife Anushka’s birthday this year at home amid COVID 19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka’s good friend and co-star wished her in the most adorable way. Katrina and Anushka have worked in 2 films together, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero and share a great friendship bond with each other. Katrina shared a beautiful and throwback photo of Anushka on social media and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Katrina wrote, “Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma Have the bestest year living fearlessly as u do...Miss u and our chats.”

Check out Katrina Kaif’s birthday wish for Anushka Sharma:

Next up, Anushka’s close buddy and co-star took to social media to share a still from their film, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and penned a sweet wish for Anushka. In the photo, Anushka is seen as the character from the film. Varun wrote, “Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma.” Apart from this, too wished Anushka on social media by sharing a gorgeous throwback selfie with her. Sonam wrote, “Happy happy birthday dear @anushkasharma . May love and laughter always be around you. See you at the movies.”

Check out Sonam and Varun’s birthday wish for Anushka Sharma:

Apart from this, , Anaita Shroff Adajania, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others wished Anushka in the sweetest way. Anaita wrote, “Always perceptive, always real , always beautiful! Happy birthday my darling @anushkasharma #wheresthesourdough.” On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit also penned a sweet wish for Anushka.

Check out Bollywood birthday wishes for Anushka Sharma:

Happy Birthday @AnushkaSharma! Sending you love, happiness and virtual hugs. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and Katrina Kaif. Her debut production web show Paatal Lok is all set to release this month. It is a gritty tale that revolves around the lines of caste, religion and politics. It stars Jaydeep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Swastika Mukherjee. The series will premiere on May 15, 2020, and the trailer will be out on May 5, 2020.

