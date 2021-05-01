Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish & others share sweet wishes & pics

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma's birthday, fans have been sharing sweet wishes. Her Bollywood colleagues and friends too have penned lovely wishes for her on social media. Have a look.

As celebrates her first birthday after becoming a parent with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, wishes have been pouring in for the talented actress and producer. While wishes from fans continue to storm the internet, Bollywood too has been pouring in wishes for her. On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan led Bollywood in sending birthday wishes to Anushka and now, , Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and others have joined in.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam dug out a throwback photo with Anushka and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her. She called her a 'trailblazer' like Kareena and wished her happiness. Sonam wrote, "Happy Happy birthday, you trailblazer. May every day start with a "clean slate" and be filled with only laughter, love and joy." On the other hand, Jacqueline's wish for Anushka came with an angelic avatar throwback of the actress. With it, Jacqueline sent love to Anushka.

Riteish Deshmukh went the creative way to pen a wish for Anushka. He wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @anushkasharma - have a great one- stay healthy, stay safe. Be happy. Much love." He shared a beautiful edit of the actress as a photo. On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi also sent love to the new mom on social media. Sharing a note on Twitter, Vivek praised the actress as she turned a year older. He wrote, "Happy birthday to the brilliant actress, a Successful Producer and a beautiful mom now @AnushkaSharma!Love the way you inspire people to be positive always! May God bless your adorable family, have a fun-filled birthday!."

Take a look at wishes for Anushka Sharma:

Happy birthday to the brilliant actress, a Successful Producer and a beautiful mom now @AnushkaSharma!

Love the way you inspire people to be positive always!

May God bless your adorable family, have a fun-filled birthday! — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 1, 2021

Meanwhile, fans too have taken to Twitter to trend 'Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma' and shower love on the actress. Lately, Anushka has been appearing in photos with Virat and his RCB squad as the IPL 2021 season progresses. The star couple always manages to light up the internet with their photos.

