Happy Birthday Aparshakti Khurana: Aakriti Ahuja, Tahira Kashyap and others drop heartfelt wishes; SEE here

Aparshakti Khurana , a talented Bollywood actor, has turned 35 years old today. He is best known for his roles in commercially successful films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Stree (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). Today, on this special day, he has received heartfelt wishes from his wife Aakriti Ahuja, and bhabhi Tahira Kashyap amongst others. Do have a look.

Popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti Khurrana is celebrating his birthday with close family members in attendance. At his birthday party, we spotted his wife Aakriti Ahuja, and his bhabhi Tahira Kashyap among others. Let us have a look at their special messages.

Taking to Instagram, Tahira Kashyap shared a video wherein we can see Aparshakti cutting down a cake in the presence of his family. She captioned this story as, “Happy happy birthday sabka favourite @aparshakti_khurana. Lots of love and happiness as always.”

Aparshakti’s wifey Aakriti dropped a heartfelt note for her husband. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world. I can’t believe the luck of my hand getting you as a partner. The deepest, warmest and strongest person that I know. So much I’ve seen you do in the last so many years. So much to be proud of and of so much to look forward to, I’ll be here to remind you of that for the rest of your life. I feel so lucky to have witnessed 100 different versions of you, but this one is truly my favorite. I hope you feel like the hero you are to us - today and every day. I know you think this public display of attention is goofy, but there isn't a rooftop I won’t shout it from, I love you!! This year was hard, but we love harder.” She added a red heart emoji to this post.

For those unaware, Aparshakti married Aakriti Ahuja, a businesswoman on September 7, 2014. In June 2021, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. The couple became parents to a baby girl on August 27, 2021, Arzoie A Khurana.

Actor Deepak Kalra also wished him.

Have a look at the glimpses of the party here