Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Pussycat Dolls, Dido and other international artists he has collaborated with

AR Rahman is undeniably one of the greatest Indian musicians, and in a career span of over 30 years, the music maverick has composed music for over 145 films in numerous languages. He is widely known for his work, not just in Hindi and Tamil films, but also in a number of regional films and international productions. AR Rahman has been honored with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, two of India's highest national civilian honors, as well as numerous other accolades and awards for his exemplary musical prowess. He is a winner of 6 National Film Awards, 2 Academy Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe Award, among many others. AR Rahman has collaborated with a number of international artists. His popularity is not just limited to India, he is a widely known musician all over the world. Some of his most iconic international collaborations include Slumdog Millionaire song Jai Ho, If I Rise from the movie 127 hours, and many others. The music maestro is celebrating his 56th birthday today, and on this occasion, let’s take a look at some of the international artists that AR Rahman has worked with!

Jai Ho- AR Rahman and The Pussycat Dolls featuring Nicole Sherzinger

Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny), an English remix of the original Hindi song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire’s soundtrack, was sung by AR Rahman and the American girl group The Pussycat Dolls, and was an international hit! The Slumdog Millionaire’s soundtrack was a massive hit, and AR Rahman won the Best Original Score for its soundtrack, as well as the Best Original Song for ‘Jai Ho’ at the 81st Academy Awards. If I Rise- AR Rahman and Dido

The soundtrack of the movie 127 hours was composed AR Rahman, and it marked his second collaboration with director Danny Boyle, after Slumdog Millionaire. The song ‘If I Rise’ from 127 hours marked the first musical collaboration between AR Rahman and English singer-songwriter Dido. It was also nominated for an Academy Award in the category of Best Original Song. Alive- AR Rahman and Karen David

The music of Jag Mundhra’s biographical drama film Provoked, starring Aishwarya Rai, was composed by AR Rahman. The movie’s haunting theme song Alive, composed by Rahman, was sung by Karen David. AR Rahman’s collab with Iggy Azalea, KT Tunstall, Wale for Million Dollar Arm soundtrack

AR Rahman collaborated with Australian musical sensation Iggy Azalea for the title track for the Jon Hamm starrer Million Dollar Arm. The music of the sports film Million Dollar Arm was composed by AR Rahman, and KT Tunstall sang the song ‘We Could Be Kings’, while Wale collaborated with Raghav and AR Rahman for the track Keep The Hustle. AR Rahman and Liz Phair for People Like Us

AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for People Like Us, directed by Alex Kurtzman. The music for the film consists of 18 tracks composed by AR Rahman, one of which, titled Dotted Line has been sung by Indie great Liz Phair. The Historic Remake of We Are The World

Not specifically a collaboration, but AR Rahman was a part of ‘We Are The World 25 for Haiti’ charity anthem which was recorded in Los Angeles. The song was a remake of the song We Are The World, which was written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie. We Are The World 25 for Haiti was recorded by over 80 artists, which included AR Rahman, Celine Dion, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Enrique Iglesias, Usher, Jonas Brothers, among others. AR Rahman’s collaboration with ‘We Are The World’ creator Ken Kragen

AR Rahman joined forces with some of the most renowned musicians and artists for a global project titled, ‘Hands Around The World,’ in a bid to spread awareness about climate change. The project is spearheaded by Ken Kragen, and AR Rahman teamed up with Natasha Bedingfield, Cody Simpson, MAJOR, Jonathan Cilia Faro, gospel singer Erica Atkins-Campbell of Mary Mary, and many other musicians and singers for this project. AR Rahman’s other international collaborations include movies such as The Hundred Foot Journey, Couples Retreat, and many more. Here’s wishing AR Rahman a very happy birthday!

