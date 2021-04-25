Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: 5 melodious songs crooned by singer in 2020 that were a respite amid grim times

One of the most popular and loved singers in Bollywood is Arijit Singh. The melodious voice turns a year older today and on his birthday, we bring forth a special collection of 5 of his 2020 hit tracks that came as a breath of fresh air amid pandemic.

Among the most loved singers of the current generation, Arijit Singh has emerged as an institution whose soft and rusty vocals strike a chord with people's hearts every time he sings a song. Be it a romantic number or a power-packed upbeat number, Arijit manages to deliver both with equal grace and sincerity. And, as soon as his tracks are released, they become chartbusters owing to his melodious voice and deep-toned notes. Having made his debut back in 2009 with Phir Mohabbat, Singh went on to grow post that and never looked back. Today, on his birthday, his fans across the globe are showering him with love.

In the year 2020, amid the pandemic, many people found solace and calm in Arijit's vocals and his songs came as a respite amid the hard times. While the song remakes are on the rise in Bollywood, Arijit's brand of music is all about originality and he continues to inspire millions of his fans. His music transcends borders and people cannot get enough of his songs. Hence, on his birthday, we take a look at 5 of his melodious tracks from the hard year of 2020 that had nothing less than a healing effect on the minds of people amid the grim times of last year and continue to be a hit even in 2021.

Shayad (Love Aaj Kal)

Composed by Pritam, this beautiful song was filmed on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan and well, Arijit's vocals amplified the feeling of love by a thousand times. The soft love ballad became a rage among his fans and many could not get over the magic of Arijit's vocals in the melodious song. The song remains special even now and it was among the trending chartbusters when it was released.

Aabaad Barbaad (Ludo)

Again collaborating with Pritam, Arijit weaved magic with his rustic yet melodious voice in Aabaad Barbaad. The beautiful lyrics, Arijit's deep vocals managed to send fans into a meltdown every time the highpoint of the song came. The soft notes, the sweet emotion of love supported by the voice of King Of Playback in Bollywood made this song a treat amid the grim times of 2020 and even in 2021, we're totally hooked to it.

Chal Ghar Chalein (M alang)

A sweet ode to love and comfort of home, Chal Ghar Chalien from Malang was made even more heartwarming by Arijit's voice. Filmed on and Aditya Roy Kapur, the song managed to showcase the magic of the sweetness in Arijit's voice and became a trending track on YouTube when it released back in 2020. The song remains among Arijit's most melodious ones and well, rightly so. The singer captured the essence of love perfectly in his deep voice.

Chhapaak (Chhapaak)

The hard-hitting lyrics by Gulzar backed by Arijit's strong voice managed to give us the most empowering and emotional songs of 2020 in Chhapaak. The song that explains the emotional turmoil for an acid attack survivor after she's suffered, was treated with empathy by Arijit while he crooned it. The result was a gut-wrenching yet powerful song filmed on that gave every music lover goosebumps. The song will be counted among the understated powerful songs in Arijit's voice.

Khul Ke Jeene Ka (Dil Bechara)

A special film as it was the last of late Sushant Singh Rajput got the most memorable ballad in Khul ke Jeene Ka by Arijit. The melodious voice of the King Of Playback captured the essence of the song and the emotional impact it is supposed to have and delivered a hit. The impactful and meaningful lyrics clubbed with Arijit's voice had a deep impact on music lovers and well, the song became special for everyone. Besides, AR Rahman's collaboration with Arijit once again turned out to be fruitful and made grim times liveable.

Here's wishing him, Happy Birthday!

Also Read: Throwback Tuesday: Shahid Kapoor & young Arijit Singh's pic surfaces when singer was a reality show contestant

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×