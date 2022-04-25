Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Ranbir Kapoor to Varun Dhawan; Actors for whom the ace singer has delivered hits

Arijit Singh has established himself as one of the most popular singers of his generation, with his gentle and rusty vocals striking a chord with people's emotions every time he sings a song. Arijit manages to perform both a romantic and a power-packed upbeat number with equal ease and passion. Arijit’s melodious voice is like honey to our ears. Be it pain, love, or happiness, Arijit’s songs always deliver emotions in the best way.

Arijit Singh made his Bollywood debut with Mithoon's composition, "Phir Mohabbat" from Murder 2. Ever since it has only been an uphill journey for him. Arijit's brand of music is all about originality and he continues to inspire millions of his fans. His music transcends borders and people cannot get enough of his songs. Here are some songs by him for the biggest actors in the industry and delivered hits for them.

Chhapaak Title Track

This song still gives us goosebumps. The hard-hitting lyrics by Gulzar backed by Arijit's strong voice make you feel the pain and agony of Deepika in the movie who essays the role of an acid attack victim. The song sets the pace of the entire movie.

Channa Mereya

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s whole album was absolutely amazing. Ranbir Kapoor’s heartbroken character couldn’t have had a better song than Channa Mereya to express himself. On the other hand, ADHD also had other amazing songs by Arijit. Known for crooning classic heartbreak songs like Agar Tum Saath Ho and Channa Mereya, with The Breakup Song - Arijit managed to give a happy twist to a breakup in ADHD.

Kalank Title Track

Another absolutely brilliant song, this track, and Varun Dhawan in it made it such a huge success. In fact, during the lockdown, the song’s ‘Main Tera’ edits went absolutely viral.

Aashiqui 2

This list won’t be complete without this movie’s song tracks. Aditya Roy Kapoor’s brilliant yet faulted character Rahul became immensely successful and a huge reason behind that was Arijit being the voice behind Rahul.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

If there is a friendship anthem, it would be this song. The beautiful scene where the friendship between Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh fell apart was enhanced and amplified with this scene.

