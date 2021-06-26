Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif & Kareena Kapoor Khan have THIS common wish for him

Arjun Kapoor has turned 36 today and now, wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan penned lovely notes for Arjun and well, they had a common thing in each of their notes.

Actor has been getting a lot of good wishes on social media from friends, family and loved ones today as he celebrates his 36th birthday. His close friends from Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and also have dug out the coolest photos of the actor and wished him on social media on Saturday. However, we noticed a common thing in Anushka, Katrina and Kareena's wish for Arjun this year and well, it will surely leave you in awe.

All the three leading ladies wished Arjun on their Instagram stories and well, one of the things they hoped that the actor would get in abundance this year is 'love.' Anushka shared a throwback photo with Arjun from Koffee With Karan shoot day and wrote, "Happy birthday joon! May this year bring even more success, love and happiness." On the other hand, Kareena dug out a handsome monochrome photo of her Ki & Ka co-star and penned a love-filled wish for him. She wrote, "Happy birthday Arjjjj. Big love always!!."

Katrina, on the other hand, took out the time to find a cool photo of the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor May this year bring u all the love, peace and happiness." Katrina and Arjun share a cool bond with each other and fans of the two love seeing their banter on social media.

Meanwhile, Arjun threw a birthday bash at a posh hotel in Mumbai where A-listers from Bollywood joined in to celebrate. From to , , Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and more, many stars partied till late at night with Arjun on his birthday. Photos of the stars leaving the party late at night are now going viral on social media.

