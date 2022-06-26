Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor & others wish the actor love & light

Arjun Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. Well, it is his birthday today and social media is filled with love and blessings from the fans for his birthday. Even his industry friends took to their social media handles to wish the Gunday actor on his special day. From Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma a lot of Bollywood actors wished Arjun in their own special way.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the actor and wrote, ‘Happy birthday Arjun, wishing you love and light always.’ Janhvi Kapoor wrote a long note for her brother Arjun and shared a fun picture with him. Katrina too shared a picture of the actor and wrote, ‘Happiest birthday @arjunkapoor, keep soaring to new heights. All the love and happiness to you always’. Bhumi Pednekar shared a selfie of her with her Lady Killer actor and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to the wittiest, sweetest, kindest and most compassionate fellow Cancerian.

Check out the birthday wishes:

Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika Arora too wished her BF on his special day. She shared a picture and a video of Arjun Kapoor. Sharing this birthday post Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

