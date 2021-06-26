Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh & other send best wishes to the actor

As Arjun Kapoor turns a year older today, here’s how the celebs wished him on his special day.

is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has proved his mettle on the silver screen time and again. The actor, who made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Ishaqzaade, has left everyone in awe with his acting prowess. Needless to say, the Mubarakan star enjoys a massive fan following. So, as he turned a year older today, Arjun was inundated with best wishes from fans from all across the world. In fact, several celebs also took to social media to shower birthday love on Arjun.

Joining them, Riteish Deshmukh shared a sketch of the birthday boy on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Yeh Villain!!! Happy Birthday…Dearest @arjunk26 I wish you loads of happiness, best of Health and tremendous success. Have a great one my friend.” On the other hand, Arjun’s uncle Anil Kapoor penned a sweet note for him. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, Chachu!! Yo many more years of me stealing food from your plate! It’s my honour and joy to be your chachu and I’ll always be rooting for your health, success and happiness @ArjunKapoor” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at celeb wishes for Arjun Kapoor:

Yeh Villain!!! Happy Birthday…Dearest @arjunk26 I wish you loads of happiness, best of Health and tremendous success. Have a great one my friend. pic.twitter.com/m2Z3GAg4xi — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 26, 2021

Check Out Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor here:

On the other hand, Arjun’s sister Anshula had also showered birthday love on the Half Girlfriend actor. She had shared a beautiful throwback pic of the actor from their childhood days and captioned it as, “The best man I know. Happy birthday bhai @arjunkapoor. You are my home. Always and forever. Love you”.

Also Read: PIC: Anshula Kapoor pens a special birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor; Calls him her ‘home’

Share your comment ×