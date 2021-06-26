Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Shielding Malaika Arora from paps to respecting her past, 5 times he set BF goals

On his 36th birthday, we decided to celebrate all the times when Arjun Kapoor was a doting boyfriend for ladylove Malaika Arora. From being with her at family events to indulging in PDA, here's how Arjun has set the bar high in terms of relationships.

Actor has turned 36 today and one of the best ways to celebrate this birthday is to acknowledge how the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor has raised the bar for everyone when it comes to being a perfect boyfriend. Arjun, who has been dating the gorgeous , has been nothing short of an ideal man and his actions have spoken louder than words on numerous occasions. Every time he and Mala have stepped out together, Arjun has put his gentlemanly behaviour on display and won hearts with his actions.

From indulging in PDA on social media to spending time with Malaika's family and loved ones, Arjun always has made it a point to be there for his ladylove and own it like a boss. On his special day, here are the 5 times Arjun totally owned being the perfect boyfriend and gave others a run for their money.

1. Shielding Malaika from paparazzi

There have been so many times that Malaika and Arjun have been at the center of all the attention from the media and paparazzi. On one such occasion, Arjun was seen shielding Malaika from the media and paparazzi while they were leaving the screening of a film. Arjun protectively put his arms around Malaika and kept the paps away from her. Well, he had won a million hearts back then!

2. Attending family celebrations

Whether we talk about family get-togethers on festivals like Easter and Christmas or joining Malaika's folks for a getaway, Arjun has always managed to be there and well, make it fun too. Earlier at the beginning of 2021, Arjun had joined Malaika and her family in Goa for a vacation at Amrita Arora's beach house and well, he ensured it was fun for everyone and we have the photos to prove it. Not just this, on Easter this year, Arjun accompanied Malaika to the family lunch and the two made heads turn when they stylishly arrived. One more box on the ideal boyfriend list, ticked!

3. Turning Malaika's in-house photographer & crediting her for his photos

On several occasions, Malaika has been a proud girlfriend to flaunt her beau Arjun's photography skills on social media by sharing photos clicked by him, but without credit. However, the banter that follows in the comments over credit is what has won hearts in the past. Back in the day, Malaika had shared a stunning click from her vacay on social media and it had left Arjun asking for photo credits in the comments.

Not just this, once Arjun too went ahead and shared a stunning click of his by ladylove Malaika and proudly credited her in the caption. Well, the subtlety with which the 2 States actor flirted with his lady was duly noted by netizens!

4. Being Chivalrous at all times

There have been numerous times in the public eye that Arjun has been a perfectly chivalrous beau for Malaika. One such occasion was filmed by the paparazzi and it featured the couple getting out of a building and walking towards their car. As soon as Arjun got to the car, he opened the door for his ladylove Malaika and well, this sweet move was noted as well as loved by netizens!

5. When Arjun opened up about dating Malaika & accepting her past

One of the statements made by the actor about his ladylove and respecting her past had left netizens impressed by Arjun and his progressiveness. In a chat with Film Companion, Arjun had addressed the question of dating Malaika, who is older than him and has a son. He said, "I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face." Well, isn't that just the kind of partner one needs in life?

With so many boxes ticked, Arjun has surely impressed his fans as someone who truly is caring and progressive when it comes to his bond with Malaika.

Here's wishing the actor, Happy Birthday!

