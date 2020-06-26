  1. Home
Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor wish their 'darling brother' as he turns 35

As Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday today, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor pen down heartwarming notes to wish the actor.
6444 reads Mumbai Updated: June 26, 2020 12:01 pm
Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor wish their 'darling brother' as he turns 35
Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday today! and fans are pouring in their best wishes. As the actor blows an extra candle on his cake today, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have lovely birthday wishes for their darling brother. Just a while ago, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her wedding shenanigans, wishing Arjun on his birthday. She also penned down a heartwarming note for the actor, describing their brother-sister bond. 

"Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you being so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you’ve gone through. Thanks for always being my corner no matter what antics I’m up to. Love you lots brother dear," Sonam Kapoor wrote alongside her Instagram post and wished Arjun Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor too shared Instagram stories wishing Arun on his birthday and wrote a lovely message for the actor. "@Arjunkapoor we been through it all, ups and downs, moments of hilarious silence, weird unbelievable sh*t only reality can throw at you and through it all you've been growing into an even kinder and loving soul," she wrote.

"I wish you everything you want in life and more, even though I know you'' fight for it always anyway! Love you brother! Happy Birthday!" Rhea Kapoor wrote in another Instagram story wishing Arjun Kapoor on his 35th birthday.

