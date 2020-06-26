Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: When Malaika Arora made their relationship official on actor's birthday last year

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday last year, Malaika Arora made her relationship with the actor official. The two also celebrated his birthday in New York and took social media by storm.

is celebrating a milestone birthday this year as he turns 35 today. Over the years, Arjun has entertained his fans with memorable acts in films like Ishaqzaade, Gunday, 2 States and Half Girlfriend among others. While his last few releases have not proved to be blockbusters at the box office, Arjun continues to keep his fans hooked on to social media. Today, as the actor celebrates his 35th birthday, we decided to go back in time and see how his birthday was made extra special last year by his lady love .

In 2019, rumours were rife that Arjun and Malaika were dating each other. However, the stars had not confirmed their relationship neither had they made a public appearance together. But pictures spoke louder than words as the couple were spotted out and about in the city with friends.

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their first ever official appearance at the premiere screening of Arjun's film India's Most Wanted. The couple walked hand in hand and had no qualms posing for the paparazzi. In fact, Arjun even said that Malaika and he felt comfortable about making their relationship public.

He had also admitted that with such things, a lot comes along with it when people try to irk you by writing or saying or asking certain things and no such thing happened with them.

While this was in May 2019, Malaika surprised Arjun with a loved up photo of the duo from one of their vacation trips. On Arjun's 34th birthday, Malaika made her relationship with the 'Panipat' actor official. Not just that, the couple also celebrated the big day in New York and turned it into a big birthday week celebration.

In her romantic wish for Arjun, Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always!" Check it out:

While in New York, the couple kept netizens hooked on to social media with their photos, boomerangs and posts.

Here's wishing Arjun Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor wish their 'darling brother' as he turns 35

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×