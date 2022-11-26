Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: 5 best movies of the national award-winning actor which you shouldn’t give a miss

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has turned 50 years old today. It seems like yesterday when his films like Om Shanti Om, and Rock On to name a few made an everlasting impact in the film industry which are cherished to date. However, time flies! We last saw the actor on screen in the year 2021, when his film ‘The Rapist’ had been released, which failed to be a commercial success. Despite this fact, his performance in the film won the hearts of many people. Arjun Rampal, for those who are deeply involved in the world of B-Town, is known to have had a fair share of ups and downs in his 20-year-old career. We, however, feel that there are a bunch of movies that you will surely enjoy watching this weekend featuring Rampal in pivotal roles.

Have a look! Om Shanti Om (2007) Many of us remember Om Shanti Om because of the presence of popular actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the film. However, if you happen to be a fan of the film, you clearly cannot underestimate the role of Arjun Rampal as an antagonist in the film who drives the storyline of the film to scale newer heights. He, being the antagonist in the film, won the hearts of people with his classic acting skills. Do watch out for this film and let us know how you feel about him as an actor in the negative role.

Rock On!! (2008) Rock On!! – a musical drama film written and directed by Abhishek Kapoor featured Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Prachi Desai, Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli star as members of the Mumbai-based rock band. This film was a huge commercial success back then and Rampal’s performance in the film was hailed by critics as well. It is for this film that Rampal bagged a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Have a look at this musical journey.

Housefull (2010) After playing a number of roles as an antagonist, Rampal earned a chance to be a part of a comedy film, Housefull. This film turned out to be a huge commercial success which also featured actors namely Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, and Jiah Khan alongside Rampal. Being one of the six protagonists of the film, his comical performance is cherished by many to date.

Ra.One (2011) Many Rampal fans believe that whenever he and Shah Rukh Khan are a part of an action film, the film is bound to be a super hit. After the success of Om Shanti Om, both these actors returned together on screen, wherein Shah Rukh Khan played the role of the protagonist and Rampal, as Ra.One, played the antagonist. This action film will keep your eyes hooked on the screens till the end.