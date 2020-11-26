Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: 5 times the star gave us glimpse of his sweet bond with kids Arik, Mahikaa & Myra

On Arjun Rampal’s 48th birthday, here are a few best pictures of the actor with his three kids, Mahikaa, Myra and Arik.

Arjun Rampal, who made his Bollywood debut with Rajiv Rai’s 2001 film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, turns 48 today. Arjun is known for his good looks and charming personality. In his two-decade-long career, he has essayed some of the most versatile roles in hit films like Aankhen, Om Shanti Om, Don, Ra One and many more. Arjun was born in Jabalpur to a family with a military background. The actors’ maternal grandfather Brigadier Gurdayal Singh designed the first artillery gun for the Indian Army.

Before stepping into Bollywood, Arjun was a famous model. For his debut film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, he received several awards and was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Rampal also won a National Award for his 2008 hit film Rock On!! which also featured Farhan Akhtar, Purab Kohli and Prachi Desai in key roles.

Arjun Rampal got married to supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. The couple has two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. In 2019, Arjun and Mehr have officially ended their marriage. Currently, the versatile actor is in a relationship with Gabriella Demertriades. The duo became proud parents of their son Arik in 2019.

On the occasion of Arjun’s birthday, here we bring to you some best pictures of the actor with his kids Mahikaa, Myra and Arik.

The actor shares a great bond with his daughters. Once he shared an adorable collage of some fun selfies with his elder daughter Mahikaa. The adorable father-daughter pictures will surely melt your heart.

In this picture, Mahikaa and Myra have also posed in front of the camera with confidence just like their father.

In 2020, Arjun shared an awesome magazine cover picture featuring the most precious people in his life. In the picture, it can be seen Arjun lying down with his two daughters Mahikaa and Myra by his side while his baby boy, Arik is seen resting on his chest. The precious picture had been clicked by Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demertriades.

On Arik’s first birthday, Arjun shared a series of his little munchkin’s solo pictures and photos with the whole family, including Arik’s elder sisters Myra and Mahikaa. While sharing the same, Arjun wrote, “On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy.”

The actor has shared another cute monochrome picture with his son Arik and while sharing the beautiful picture, he wrote, “Wonder what pure love looks like?”

Arjun has been a doting father to all his three children and these pictures show that his children mean the world to him.

Here's wishing Arjun Rampal a wonderful Happy Birthday!

