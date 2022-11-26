Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: Myra Rampal posts an adorable wish and throwback photos for her father

Arjun Rampal, one of the most handsome actors, has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 50th birthday and wishes have been coming in from all sides. His partner Gabriella Demetriades also wished him on social media. But there was a special wish for him that grabbed attention and it was from his daughter Myra. She also shared some priceless throwback pictures on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the actor is seen posing with his daughters.

Myra’s post:

Taking to her Instagram handle, the star kid wrote, “Happy birthday da love you so much.” To note, Myra and Mahikaa are Arjun Rampal’s daughters with ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple got separated after 20 years of marriage. Gabriella also wished him on social handle, “The irony of wishing you on social media is not lost , but for me this is more of an appreciation post . I couldn’t think of a more apt song for one of few humans I’ve met in my life that is the true definition of authentic, I’m inspired each day by your sheer dedication , focus and most of all unflinching nature that you go through life with . There isn’t anyone like you , and that’s because you truly do it “ your way “ and for that , you should be proud. Happy birthday my love, things are only getting better.”