Happy Birthday Arjun Rampal: Ra.One to Daddy, bad guy roles played by actor that made us hate him

Arjun Rampal is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor has been versatile with his roles and showed a range in the characters he has played on the silver screen. From a lover boy to a possessive big brother to a father, he has played it all. But one genre that his fans have loved to see him in has been the grey shade. Arjun has excelled in portraying the negative characters on-screen and how! Be it a gangster or a bad man, the actor has played those roles so convincingly that we cannot help but hate him for the negative person he is on the screen. Today we are going to list down a few of his negative roles that he played brilliantly and made us fall in love with him.

Ra.One

One of the best negative roles of Arjun Rampal to date was his character in Ra.One. He played the titular role of Ra.One in this Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer. After looking at him in this movie, we are sure that no other actor would have suited in the role of Ra.One as Arjun did. Be it his body language or his physique, his expressions or his convincing stunt scenes, everything fell perfectly and won the hearts of his fans.

Daddy

Arjun Rampal played the role of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli in this movie. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he looked so much like him in the film that anyone would find it difficult to differentiate between the reel life Gawli and the real-life Gawli.

Om Shanti Om

No one could have made us hate Mukesh Mehra (Arjun’s character) more in the film. The actor played the role of a producer in the film who falls for the topmost actress of her time Shanti Priya (Deepika Padukone’s) character. But later kills her after learning that she is pregnant. He was so convincing as the bad guy that audiences actually stepped out of the theatres hating Arjun.

Dhaakad

Arjun Rampal recently wrapped up the shooting of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. The film was extensively shot in Budapest. Not much has been revealed about his role but in the first look, the actor sure looks the biggest baddie. Talking about his role, Arjun said in a statement, “I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the lookout for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me.”

