Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: 5 underrated dramatic roles of Bollywood's favorite funny man

Celebrated actor Arshad Warsi turns 53 years old and we deep scan his filmography to represent the performances that show the versatility of this emotion’s craftsman.

Not amount of laughter can dial down the sound of heart-aching emotions that Arshad Warsi has produced on-screen over 25 years. It’s not even funny that most of his remembered performances are comedic roles that are great in their own right but may have trapped Arshad-the actor in his image. The circuit of Munna bhai is awaited by his fans with bated breath or the Madhav of Golmaal is loved in all his shades. Adi of Dhamaal has shined through the sequels even though the sequels didn’t.

But Arshad, one of the greatest character actors, still awaits the ‘bravo’ of a performer who is scary, volatile, broken, and unhesitant. Let’s appreciate an actor whose risks have been applauded but not remembered.

Kabul Express (2006) - The mind knows not what heart remembers

In 2006, a young documentarian found his personal life experiences rich enough to have a feature film on it, the man was Kabir Khan and the film became Kabul Express. Arshad and John Abraham took on the most experimental mainstream film of Hindi cinema when they ate the dust of Kabul to see a terrorist reach his destination but not.

Arshad played the role of a cameraman who is agitated by a terrorist, saves a woman from getting raped, and gives an unbelievable performance while at it. Arshad was the entertainment in what could have been a soulless drama.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007) - Match are not won by those who kick but the man who plows the ground

Arshad portrayed the character of Shaan who is a south-Asian running a little restaurant in Southall and spends years of his life saving the once-beloved Southall United Football Club. Shaan was a morally conflicted man who spent everything he ever built to see his team win the match one more time and sacrifices everything, including his self-respect to attain a dream that belongs to others.

Arshad mastered the skills of a professional footballer and made his performance believable. The true genius of Arshad lies in a scene where he forgives his enemy John and in turn, leads him to help save the club.

Ishqiya (2010) - Only a thief knows the value of a thing for he steals not to save but appreciate

Arshad, the extraordinary, played one of the toughest character roles in Hindi cinema called Babban. He inhabits all the seven sins of a human being and glorifies it to produce a performance for the ages. Arshad’s lusty, unreliable, untrustworthy, murderer and fraud find his craft in the first scene where he is asked to die, but he saves himself by telling a story.

Babban is beyond lies and deceit because he is too aware of his genius and instead of a thief, he is an artist. Just like Arshad, who can make the audience love and hate the same character but never tolerate.

Jolly LLB (2013) - Moon doesn’t know of the night because he is not conflicted by the day

Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly from Gurgaon is a small-time lawyer who is sick of losing cases in a small court but still picks up the fight in a bigger arena of Delhi. A shrewd, corrupted, and soulless lawyer becomes a savior because he is everything wrong but not a life taker. Arshad’s comedic timing and sensitivity to the theme were unmatchable by ‘anyone’ who attempts this genre.

Jolly LLB was a sleeper hit that broke grounds. It was Arshad’s performance that held together a predictable narrative because the audience for once cared more about the lawyer than the case.

Dedh Ishqiya (2014) - He who prays loves twice, he who loves prays for others

A cult classic had way too many scene-stealers that set the bar way too high for the rest of Hindi cinema to catch up. It was a film about poets and women who were their poetries and in their lied, a conflict called Babban. Arshad more or less portrayed the mood of the contemporary audience who was looking at the pretentious world of vintage poets. Babban was our way into the film and Arshad marveled all the way through.

Babban did not lie or deceive but boy oh boy he loved and chose the love over his own life. Babban’s redemptive arc in the narrative which did not offer Arshad much to play with was like an acting gene being put under a bottle for he has not risen since.

Arshad Warsi was never the boy wonder who showed up to the glittery world of Hindi cinema. He carved his own path by walking a tough road and somehow in the last 25 years, he simply did not deliver a bad performance, never a bad performance.

