Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: Salesman to a Choreographer; Read Golmaal actor’s lesser-known journey

Actor Arshad Warsi has come a long way. The ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ fame has given his fans a list of incredible movies in a career of over 25 years. Be it the Circuit of Munna Bhai or Madhav of Golmaal or Adi of Dhamaal, the actor has shined in each role he has performed. Through his versatile acting, Arshad Warsi has carved a niche in the industry. He is an established actor, producer, and dancer, but Arshad didn't have it all easy. From a salesman to a choreographer, Arshad Warsi’s journey has been no less than a movie script.

As the actor turns a year older today, we bring to you some lesser-known facts about him.

Born in Mumbai, the actor lost his parents at an early age and his circumstances forced him to work to earn a livelihood. He reportedly worked as a door-to-door cosmetics salesman at a very young age.

Meanwhile, the Ishqiya actor received an offer letter to join Akbar Sami's dance group. This marked the beginning of his career in choreography. He later assisted Mahesh Bhatt on films like 'Thikana' (1987) and 'Kaash' (1987).

Arshad Warsi got his big break in Tere Mere Sapne. The actor, in past, credited his Bollywood entry to Jaya Bachchan. During an old interview, Arshad had said that he almost died while talking to the legendary actress when she offered him the film.

He gained fame with ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ where he essayed the role of much popular character ‘Circuit’. But did you know it was first offered to Markand Deshpande? Since Makrand was reportedly already occupied at that time, the role went to Arshad.

The actor also hosted Bigg Boss popular reality show in 2006. Arshad also appeared in a TV serial and worked opposite Karisma Kapoor in ‘Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny’.

Arshad Warsi met Maria Goretti during the Malhar college festival where he was a judge and she was a participant. The two finally got married in 1999 and are proud parents of a boy and a girl.

