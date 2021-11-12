Happy Birthday Aryan Khan: 5 PHOTOS of Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri's son that took the internet by storm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan is celebrating his birthday today. The star kid has turned a year older and wishes for him have been pouring in from all the corners. Aryan has been trending on social media. He is adored by fans not only in India but globally. He has already made a strong presence on social media, and he gets papped wherever he is seen around the city. Aryan is also popular for his style and charming looks and enjoys a massive fan following.

Social media is abuzz with wishes. One of the fans wished, “Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to the charming, dashing and handsome prince Aryan Khan. Keep smiling & shining always and may all ur dreams come true.” Talking about the star kid, he attended London's Sevenoaks School and went to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Well, on his birthday, we bring to you five photos of Aryan Khan which went viral over the years. Take a look here:

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..

@iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

As mentioned by NDTV, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed Aryan has no plans on pursuing acting as a career: "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within,” he was quoted saying.

