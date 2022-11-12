Happy Birthday Aryan Khan: Ananya Panday posts cute childhood PIC to wish her ‘first and forever best friend’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan are both good friends with Ananya Panday. Suhana, Aryan and Ananya are part of the same social circle, and the trio has been friends since they were kids. They all share a great bond with each other, and while Ananya often posts pictures with Suhana, it’s rare to see Aryan Khan’s pictures. Which is why fans were in for a surprise as Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to post a never-seen-before childhood picture with Aryan Khan on his birthday. Ananya Panday’s cute post for Aryan Khan on his birthday

Aryan Khan has turned a year older and is celebrating his 25th birthday today. On this occasion, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and dedicated a special birthday wish for him. She posted a major throwback picture that shows Ananya and Aryan from back when they were little kids. While Aryan can be seen in a red t-shirt, Ananya can be seen in a cute pink frock. The picture is just too cute! Meanwhile, in her caption, she wrote that she misses baby Aryan, and called him her ‘first and forever best friend’. “Missing baby Aryan happy birthday to my first and forever best friend @__aryan__,” wrote Ananya Panday. Check out the picture below.

When Ananya Panday admitted having a crush on Aryan Khan On Koffee With Karan 7, Ananya Panday admitted to having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan. Karan Johar asked Ananya about Aryan and if she ever had a crush on him. Ananya replied, “Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan.” When asked why it didn’t materialize, she said, “Ask him.” Ananya Panday’s work front On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

