Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Evergreen songs of the living legend that are still close to our hearts
As Asha Bhosle turns a year older today, we list down few of her iconic hit Hindi songs.
Music plays an eternal part in our lives. There would hardly be anyone who does not enjoy listening to music. Well, when we talk about songs and music, there are a couple of singers in our industry whose melodious voices have touched our souls and one of them is Asha Bhosale. The veteran singer is celebrating her birthday today and on her special day, we have listed down some of her evergreen chartbusters. Scroll down to check out the list.
Dil Cheez Kya Hai
This beautiful song from the movie Umrao Jaan starring the evergreen Rekha may be decades old but it still strikes the right chord in our hearts even today. Not only did Rekha make her fans skip a beat with her performance but the playback singer Asha Bhosle also won the National Award for his song.
Chura Liya Hai Tumne
Zeenat Aman was yet another iconic actress of her time and she made sure to make heads turn every time she came on screen. This iconic song from the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat was sung by the magical duo RD Burman and Asha Bhosle. This film gave all lovesick souls a song for the ages and ensured that Asha Bhosle's voice plays an indelible part in countless love stories.
Tanha Tanha
It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Asha Bhosle has given all her fans several hit songs every decade. In 1995, keeping the change of music in mind, the veteran singer sang Tanha Tanha for the Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff starrer Rangeela. The song is a perfect melange of youthfulness and spunk.
Dum Maro Dum
This was one of the many hit songs which has been remixed several times. This song from the 1971 Bollywood film Hare Rama Hare Krishna has remained relevant in pop culture till today. Although recreated several times, the original remains as iconic as ever.
