Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: A look at 5 Indie pop songs by the singing sensation that take us down memory lane

Chhod Do Aanchal Jamana Kya Kahega, Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab Ka, Aaiye Meherbaan, Aaja Aaja, Dum Maaro Dum – and umpteen such evergreen songs that have coloured life into hundreds of films - that’s the kind of legacy that the legendary Asha Bhosle has created. Over her illustrious career spanning over more than half a century, Asha Bhosle’s silky, rich, and melodious voice has become a significant part of the Indian life, so much so, that her songs are part of our collective memory, and are nothing short of a cultural phenomenon.

As the indomitable Asha Bhosle rings in her 88th birthday today, there can be no better time to celebrate the magnetic persona and voice. The singer has set shining examples in different genres of music – be it ghazals, folk songs, melodies, or peppy film numbers. She has moulded her voice time and again to match the mood on screen, or is it her voice that directs scenes – one can never tell. Years have gone by, but Asha Bhosle has remained relevant throughout the decades. But what stands out are her Indie-pop pieces which she approached with an excitement of youth and showed us a totally new side to her brilliance.

On her 88th birthday, let us revisit some of Asha ji’s Indie-pop songs, that are sure to take us on a nostalgic trip!

1. Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao

The deep, grounded voice of Adnan Sami, combined with Asha Bhosle’s melodious tunes, Kabhie Toh Nazar Milao is nothing short of magic. This composition also went on to establish Sami in the Indie-pop musical scene.

2. Cha Cha Cha

You might not have watched the video, but we can guarantee that you have cheerfully sung and danced along to this tune more than once in your life.

3. Jab Saamne

The sweet longing for your beloved’s affection, coupled with the inability to express your feelings, Jab Saamne had Asha Bhosle and Jagjit Singh’s silky voices articulate everything relatable about love.

4. Aap Ke Dil Mein

Sanjay Dutt, Asha Bhosle, and some playful flirting. Need we say more?

5. Jaanam Samjha Karo

Raat Shabnami, Bheegi Chaandni, Teesra Koi Durr Tak Nahi, Iske Aage Hum, Aur Kya Kahein, Jaanam Samjha Karo – tell us you did not hum along to these fun lyrics from memory? Time to push the nostalgia button, isn’t it?

With lots of love and respect, Team Pinkvilla wishes the legendary Asha Tai many happy returns of the day. May God bless her!

