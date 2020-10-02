Happy Birthday Asha Parekh: Take a trip down memory lane with these photos of 'The Hit Girl' as she turns 78

From a child artist to dishing out hit films at the box office, Asha Parekh has impressed millions. On her 78th birthday, we take a look at some memorable photos from over the years.

The Hindi film industry's hit actress over three decades, Asha Parekh, is celebrating her 78th birthday today. It came as no surprise that her fans and well-wishers flooded social media to wish the doyen and shower love on her. While many reminisced her hit films and characters, some others shared her famous songs on social media. The yesteryear actress has given the audiences ample reasons to cheer over the years.

From starting her journey as a child artist in 1952 film Maa to dishing out memorable and hit films at the box office, Asha Parekh has impressed a wide range of audiences.

Her work in films like Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai (1961), Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963), Love in Tokyo (1966), Teesri Manzil (1966), Kati Patang (1970), Caravan (1971) and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978) among other films has been noteworthy and celebrated.

As Asha Parekh marks her 78th birthday today, we decided to dig out our archives and take a trip down memory lane with some special photos.

Take a look:

Bollywood veteran actors Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Aruna Irani during the unveiling of Asha Parekh's autobiography, The Hit Girl, on 10 April, 2017 in Mumbai.

Sunil Shetty, Asha Parekh and Dev Anand attend an award ceremony on August 8, 2007 in Mumbai.

Asha Parekh dons a nose piercing, earrings and a necklace as she poses for the camera, with her unmissable waist-length hair plaited, in the United Kingdom on 15 June, 1972.

Waheedha Rahman, Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, , and Supriya Pathak with the late veteran Shashi Kapoor at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards where the latter was honoured for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Asha Parekh receives the Most Stylish Lifetime Style Icon Award from Randhir Kapoor during the HT Mumbai's Most Stylish Awards 2017 in Mumbai.

Asha Parekh with close friend and late actress Shammi during the screening of 'Son of Sardar' held in Mumbai on 8 November 2012.

Here's wishing Asha Parekh a very Happy Birthday!

