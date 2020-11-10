Happy Birthday Ashutosh Rana: 5 Films that prove that no one can ace a baddie like he can on screen

As Ashutosh Rana has turned a year older today, here are the actor’s best films that prove that no one can ace the negative roles like him on-screen.

Well, what is Bollywood without the baddies? The protagonist isn’t a hero until he faces an antagonist. The way we remember the Bollywood heroes, in a similar way, we remember the villains too. However, most of the time they are hated and underrated. There are several actors in Bollywood who aced the negative roles and have left mark in the history of Indian cinema, and one of them is Ashutosh Rana. The iconic character Lajja Shankar Pandey played by him in Sangharsh is etched in our memories for more than two decades now.

The actor is celebrating his 57th birthday today. He is also a producer and an author. He has written two books - Maun Muskaan Ki Maar and Ramrajya. Not only in Hindi films, but the actor has also worked in Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films. He has also won Filmfare Award for Dushman and Sangharsh. Ashutosh is known as one of the best actors for portraying negative roles.

As the actor has turned a year older today, here are his five best films that prove that no one can ace a baddie like he can on-screen:

Sangharsh

The action thriller released in the year 1999. The film starred , and Aman Verma in lead roles. The story of the film revolves around a hunt for the serial killer named Lajja Shankar Pandey played by Ashutosh Rana. His performance in the film was highly appreciated by the audiences as well as by the critics. The scene, in which the actor ululated for 30 seconds, left everyone stunned on the sets. With this film, Ashutosh had proved that he is a method actor. The film was directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Awarapan

It was a romantic drama, which released in the year 2007. The film starred Emraan Hashmi, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a gangster. It featured Ashutosh Rana in a negative role. The film was directed by Mohit Suri. Although it was Emraan Hashmi who stole the show, Ashutosh managed to stun everyone with his role.

Haasil

The film was released in 2003 and it was a romantic drama. The film featured Jimmy Sheirgill, Hrishitaa Bhatt and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles. Ashutosh Rana’s character in the film was named as Gauri Shankar Pandey. His outstanding performance was well-appreciated. The film was written and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Ab Tak Chappan 2

The action thriller which released in 2015 revolves around the underground activities in the city. The film starred Nana Patekar, Mohan Agashe and Gul Panag in key roles. Ashutosh Rana as Suryakant Thorat in the film was loved by the critics and viewers.

Mulk

In 2018, the brilliant courtroom drama released and it starred , and Prateik Babbar in important roles. The story of the film revolves around a family who follows a certain religion and faces backlash from society for the same reason. Ashutosh nails the role of a lawyer in the film.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane walk fans through their romantic journey and proposal

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×