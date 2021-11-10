Happy Birthday Ashutosh Rana: Sangharsh to Hungama 2, 5 films that speak volumes about the actor’s versatility

Bollywood is an industry that has witnessed several renowned actors who have managed to win hearts with their impeccable acting skills. From Raj Kapoor to Rajendra Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and many more, we have seen a lot of ‘heroes’. Amid this came Ashutosh Rana who turned out to be an actor in a world of heroes beating heroes at their own game. The actor had made his debut with the 1996 release Sanshodhan, however, he got his share of fame from the 1998 release Dushman.

The actor had played a villainous role in the movie and as much as we hated him in the role, he did leave a forever mark with his performance. Ever since then, Ashutosh has been a part of several successful movies and has never shied away from experimenting with his roles. In fact, he has proved his versatility time and again on the silver screen. So, as Ashutosh Rana turned a year older, we bring you five of his best movies that prove his versatility.

Dushman

Helmed by Tanuja Chandra, Dushman was a psychological thriller starring Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Ashutosh Rana. The movie featured Kajol in a double role while Ashutosh played the role of the lead antagonist who was a sadistic killer and rapist. Both Kajol and Ashutosh went on to leave a mark in the industry. To note, Dushman was a remake of the Hollywood movie Eye for an Eye.

Sangharsh

Another Tanuja Chandra movie on the list. Released in 1999, Sangharsh was a psychological action horror thriller film starring Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It was reported that the movie was based on a real police case and had Ashutosh Rana as an antagonist who is a religious fanatic who used to kill kids to gain mortality. His performance in Sangharash is considered to be one of his best stints so far.

Awarapan

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Ashutosh Rana, Awarapan was a neo-noir action film that was helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie featured Ashutosh as a lead antagonist once again but this time he was seen as a gangster in Hong Kong. While Emraan was the face of the movie, Ashutosh managed to leave a mark with his performance as Malik.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania featured Ashutosh Rana in a supporting role. The actor, who has been seen as a villain in most of his movies, was seen as a doting father to Alia Bhatt in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Ashutosh’s performance had struck the right chord with the hearts and his equation with onscreen daughter Alia was on point.

Hungama 2

Not psychological thrillers or romantic comedy, Ashutosh didn’t shy away from trying his hand on comedy as well. Released early this year, Hungama 2 was the much awaited sequel to the 2003 release Hungama. Ashutosh played the role of Meezaan Jafri's father and he did add on to the humour quotient of the movie which also had Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty in the lead.