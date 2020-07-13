  1. Home
Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Varun Dhawan is waiting to jam with his Main Tera Hero co actor as he wishes him

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan.
July 13, 2020
Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Varun Dhawan is waiting to jam with his SOTY co actor as he wishes him on birthday Happy Birthday Asim Riaz: Varun Dhawan is waiting to jam with his SOTY co actor as he wishes him on birthday
Today, as Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz celebrates his birthday, Varun Dhawan, who shared screen space with Asim in Main Tera Hero, took to Instagram to wish Asim. Alongside a monochrome photo of Asim, Varun wrote, “waiting for some tunes now…” Since Asim and Varun shared screen space in Main Tera Hero, when Varun Dhawan had visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote his film, VD was all praises for Asim and even expressed a sense of shock over his and Sidharth Shukla’s fights in the house because Varun had said that he has worked with both, Asim and Sidharth and on set, the two were extremely patient.

Talking about Asim Riaz, although he didn’t win the reality show, but he clearly won hearts and soon after stepping out of the house, Asim shot for a song with Jacqueline Fernandez and also, shot for a song with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Talking about Varun, the actor is currently quarantining with his family at home and from working out to cooking and doing yoga, Varun has been making the most of his time.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor, and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and as per reports, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s film will witness a theatrical release.

