Happy Birthday Athiya Shetty: KL Rahul wishes his ‘Joker’ and shares adorable PICS

Actor Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty, is celebrating her 30th birthday today. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero and was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor which released in 2019. Reportedly, Athiya is in a relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Both often share pictures and she also travels with Rahul. Meanwhile, on her special day, her boyfriend shared a series of pictures to send her birthday wishes.

KL Rahul’s post:

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy birthday to my 'joker emoji' you make everything better.” As soon as he shared the pictures, Suniel dropped black heart emoji, Athiya also commented saying ‘Love you’. Many others also wished her in the comment section. Recently, KL Rahul scored a half-century during the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia in Mohali. Taking to Instagram, Athiya shared KL Rahul's picture and captioned it with a red heart emoji.