Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 10 unconventional roles played by the actor that won hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana turns a year older today and fans have already begun showering wishes on the talented actor. Meanwhile, let's have a look at some of the amazing roles he has played in the course of his career.

Ayushmann Khurrana does not need any introduction. Currently considered one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, the Badhaai Ho star has experimented with varied roles in his career and won the hearts of the audience. Right from Vicky Donor to Gulaabo Sitabo, Ayushmann has come a long way now and has some more projects lined up in his pipeline. Meanwhile, this talented guy turns a year older today, and we wish him a very happy birthday!

Almost everyone is aware of the actor’s journey from Roadies to Bollywood. Ayushmann usually chose to do unconventional roles in his movies, and the best part is that most of them have been declared hits. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, let us look back into some of the offbeat roles the actor has played in his career span and won the hearts of millions with his acting prowess.

Check them out below:

Vicky Arora in Vicky Donor (2012)

Ayushmann started his career in Bollywood with a unique role which is that of a sperm donor in Vicky Donor. Not only did he win the best debutant award for the same but also made a place for himself in the hearts of the audience with undeniably flawless acting.

Prem Tiwari in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

When talking about offbeat roles, among the best performances put forward by Ayushmann Khurrana is in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha that also marked the debut of Bhumi Pednekar. The actor justifies his character as Prem, a simple guy who is forced to get married by his family but eventually ends up falling in love with his wife!

Chirag Dubey in Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

The actor sweeps the audience off their feet with his charm and humourous nature yet again in Bareilly Ki Barfi. He plays the role of a writer and lover in the movie who doesn’t want to reveal his identity and uses his friend as a foil to interact with the girl he loves.

Mudit Sharma in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017)

Well, we bet no one could have justified Mudit’s role in the movie other than Ayushmann Khurrana. He plays the role of a guy who has a problem of erectile dysfunction. Most importantly, it is the actor’s epic dialogues which are sure to make you go ROFL during multiple instances.

Akash Saraf in Andhadhun (2018)

The actor’s conventional pick of characters continues with Andhadhun in which he plays the role of a blind piano artist caught in a baffling scam of murder, deceit, and of course, drama.

Nakul Kaushik in Badhaai Ho (2018)

Ayushmann appeared in yet another hit entertainer the same year as that of Andhadhun which is Badhaai Ho. He plays the role of Nakul, a grown-up guy who is shocked to hear that his mother is expecting a baby again and tries to deal with the judgemental people out in society.

Ayaan Rajan in Article 15 (2019)

The actor went out of the box this time and played the role of a cop for the first time in the social drama titled Article 15. His impeccable acting prowess played a huge role in the success of the movie that dealt with various hard-hitting social issues.

Karam Singh (Pooja) in Dream Girl (2019)

This is probably one of the best movies of Ayushmann Khurrana in which he plays not only the hero but also the heroine! The actor steals the limelight in this comedy-drama where he plays the role of a small-town boy who can imitate the voice of women.

Balmukund ‘Bala’ Shukla in Bala (2019)

The actor wins the hearts of the audience yet again with his dynamic acting in Bala. He plays the role of a young man who deals with the issue of baldness and tries out every single procedure in the world to get back his lost hair.

Kartik Singh in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

Ayushmann returns in the sequel of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and plays the role of a homosexual man this time, who is ready for a face-off with anyone for the sake of his boyfriend.

Baankey Rastogi in Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

It was one of the most-anticipated movies of Ayushmann Khurrana in which he shared the screen space with none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself. He plays the role of Baankey who tries all means possible to refrain himself from paying the rent of his house only to lend in trouble later.

