Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 movies of the actor that reside rent-free in audience's hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana's versatility as an actor is well-known. His talent has been demonstrated time and again through his diverse choice of films. It's not unexpected that the actor has a big fan base because of his impressive talent. Ayushmann made his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor in the year 2012, and since then the actor has created a special place for himself by sharing exceptional and unique stories. As the actor turns a year older today, we wish him a very happy birthday! And, on that occasion, let’s revisit some of his films that reside rent-free in the audience’s hearts.

5 movies of Ayushmann Khurrana that will be always cherished by the audience

Vicky Donor

Vicky Donor marked the debut of Ayushmann Khurrana in Bollywood. The film which was quite ahead of its time, also paved the way for the actor's rapid success in the industry. This blockbuster film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Anu Kapoor, tells the story of a talented young man named Vicky who gets involved with a fertility clinic owner named Doctor Baldev to become their star sperm donor. Even though the topic was quite serious, this cheerful comedy managed to avoid any awkward or uncomfortable situations throughout the film.

Badhaai Ho

In a period when discussing intimacy was uncommon, Ayushmann did something extraordinary by playing the lead in a movie about a man dealing with his mother's unexpected pregnancy. The film also addressed themes like accepting personal embarrassment and challenging societal norms and judgments. After his debut, Ayushmann appeared in many hit films, but this film earned him immense praise.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

With this film, Ayushmann chose a topic that needed to be spoken about and also made it enjoyable at the same time. The film's plot is centered on a man's struggle with erectile dysfunction, which puts his impending marriage in jeopardy when both families become entangled in the issue. This leads to a humorous and chaotic situation as his efforts to find a cure, even trying questionable methods, only emphasize the seriousness of the condition that affects men.

Dream Girl

Dream Girl is another entertaining laugh riot in which Ayushmann Khurrana plays a character who gets a high-paying job because of his talent for impersonating a female voice. However, this skill also brings unwanted attention. The film is undoubtedly one of his best films that definitely keeps the audience hooked until the end.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is Ayushmann Khurrana’s other successful film in which he played the role of a reluctant husband of his overweight wife, essayed by Bhumi Pednekar. The plot of the film revolves around the couple who later come to terms with their emotions and societal ideals of beauty and strength. The audience truly adored the pair and their story.

