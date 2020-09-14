Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, others wish actor on the day

Today, as Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 36th birthday, we rounded up birthday wishes from Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao and others. Take a look

Today, as Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 36th birthday, we are sure that this birthday is going to be memorable for the actor as given the pandemic, he will opt for a low-key celebration at home with family. Bang at midnight, wifey Tahira Kashyap took to social media to wish her husband and Vicky Donor actor and in the photo, we could see cake smeared on Ayushmann’s face, and Tahira licking some of it off as she wrote, “Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate.”

Later, a host of Bollywood stars took to social media to wish the Vicky Donor actor. From , , , to others, a host of actors wished him and while Ayushmann is busy with his birthday celebrations, we rounded up wishes for him all the way from B-town. To begin with, shared a photo with the actor, in what looks like an awards function, and alongside the photo, AK wrote, “Happy Birthday @ayushmann… Keep up the amazing work, my best wishes always…”

Later, Taapsee Pannu shared a photo with him, and her note read, “happy Birthday Khurrana. Let’s explore the sporting arena this year.” As for Varun Dhawan, he shared a throwback photo with Ayushmann and wrote, “This was many years back we danced on the same stage on each other’s songs happy bday paaji..’ Ayushmann’s co-star Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram stories to pen a heartfelt note for him as she wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest AK. Can’t wait to create more magic with you…” Also, Nushrratt Bharuccha, who shared screen space with Ayushmann in Dream Girl wrote, “his day, that night...our ‘break the ice’ cast party. I met the real you...from ghazals to shayaris to retro to pop to bhangra to 90s Bollywood, we sang and danced to it all...and then silently stood & watched the sunrise through this beautiful fog...I knew then I had seen the real you in your purist way...& I will always remember you this way. And of course your jokes!! They crack me up every time! Happy Birthday @ayushmannk! -Love, Nushrratt…” Later, Rajkummar Rao, too, penned a note for the birthday boy as, sharing a still from Bareily Ki Barfi, Rao wrote, “Wishing you all the success, love and happiness. Keep entertaining us..” Also, Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi shared a photo of the actor and wrote, “Happiest birthday to my fello Virgo..Thank you for always encouraging & inspiring me. Sending heaps of birthday love & hugs to you & the fam…”

