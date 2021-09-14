Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Anushka Sharma, Bhumi, Taapsee & others shower love on the Punjabi munda
Ayushmann Khurrana is one such name in the industry who is known for his versatility and talent. He is a brilliant actor, singer, writer and whatnot! Is there anything this man cannot do? Well, today Ayushmann is celebrating his birthday and to wish this gem of a person, many Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handle to shower the actor with loads of love. From Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor to Huma Qureshi a lot of them have taken to their social media to wish the birthday boy.
Take a look at the wishes:
